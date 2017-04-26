Clones and (re)installs packages from remote git repos. It is meant as a temporary solution until npm/npm#3055 is resolved.
npm install --save npm-git-install
In your
package.json add:
{
"scripts": {
"install": "npm-git install"
}
"gitDependencies": {
"private-package-name": "git@private.git.server:user/repo.git#revision",
"public-package-name": "https://github.com/user/repo.git#revision"
}
}
Obviously replace
*-package-name and git URLs with values relevant to your project. URLs has to be in canonical form (i.e. one that you would provide to
git clone on command line) - no fancy NPM shortcuts like
or
user/repo
. If you want this, we are open for a PRs.
bitbucket:user/repo
Then install your dependencies as usual:
npm install
If you want to lock versions of git dependencies, use:
./node_modules/.bin/npm-git install --save
This will reinstall all git dependencies, but also write last matching commit's sha to
package.json, effectively locking the versions.
You can also add a dependency and lock it's sha in one go:
./node_modules/.bin/npm-git install --save me@my.git.server:me/my-awesome-thing.git
This is probably the safest option, as it guarantees the same revision to be installed every time.
Now it should be easy to deploy, as long as the git executable is available in the environment.
IMO there is a serious defect in current versions of NPM regarding installation process of dependencies from git repositories. It basically prevents us from installing anything that needs a build step directly from git repos. Because of that some authors are keeping build artifacts in the repos, which I would consider a hurdle at best. Here is relevant issue with ongoing discussion.
If you
npm install ../some-local-directory/my-package then npm will run
prepublish script of the
my-package and then install it in current project. This is fine.
One would expect that running
npm install git@remote-git-server:me/my-package.git would also run
prepublish before installing. Unfortunately it won't. Further more, it will apply
.npmignore, which will most likely remove all your source files and make it hard to recover. Boo...
npm-git install
This simple script will do the following for every
<url> of
gitDependencies section of
package.json:
Clone the repo it into temporary directory
using
git clone <url>.
Run
npm install in this directory
which will trigger
prepublish hook of the package being installed.
then run
npm install <temporary directory> in your project path.
In effect you will get your dependency properly installed.
You can optionally specify different paths for
package.json:
npm-git install -c git-dependencies.json
You may want to do this if you find it offensive to put non-standard section in your
package.json.
Also try
--help for more options.
Just like with plain NPM, on the command line you can specify a space separated list of packages to be installed:
npm-git install https://github.com/someone/awesome.git me@git.server.com/me/is-also-awesome.git#experimental-branch
After hash you can specify a branch name, tag or a specific commit's sha. By default
master branch is used.
With
--save option it will write the sha of tha HEAD (i.e. last matching commit) to the package.json, effectively locking the version of the dependency.
You can also use it programmatically. Just require
npm-git-install. It exposes four methods:
discover (path)
Reads list of packages from file at given path (e.g. a package.json) and returns array of
{url, revision} objects. You can supply this to
reinstall_all method.
reinstall_all (options, packages)
Executes
reinstall in series for each package in
packages. Options are also passed to each
reinstall call.
This function is curried, so if you provide just
options argument you will get a new function that takes only one argument -
packages array.
Options are the same as for
reinstall.
Returns a
Promise that resolves to
report, i.e. an array of
metadata objects that you can pass to
save. See below.
reinstall (options, package)
Most of the heavy lifting happens here:
Clones the repo at
package.url,
Checks out
package.revision
runs
npm install at cloned repos directory
installs the package from there.
Options are:
silent: Suppress child processes standard output. Boolean. Default is
false.
verbose: Print debug messages. Boolean. Default is
false.
Returns a
Promise that will resolve to a
metadata object:
{
name: "my-awesome-thing"
sha: "ef88c40"
url: "me@git.server.com/me/my-awesome-thing.git"
}
You probably don't want to use it directly. Just call
reinstall_all with relevant options.
save (file, report)
Takes a path to a package.json and an array of
metadata (e.g. a
report promised by
reinstall_all). Updates the contents of the package.json file according to the report.
Returns
undefined.
If you are a Gulp user, then it should be easy enough to integrate it with your gulpfile. See [./src/cli.coffee][] for example use of the API.
dependencies and
devDependencies
I tried and it's hard, because NPM supports fancy things as Git URLs. See
messy-auto-discovery branch. You are welcome to take it from where I left.
There is also another reason. User may not want to reinstall all Git dependencies this way. For example I use gulp version 4, which is only available from GitHub and it is perfectly fine to install it with standard NPM. I don't want to rebuild it on my machine every time I install it. Now I can leave it in
devDependencies and only use
npm-git-install for stuff that needs it.