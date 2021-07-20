openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

npm-expansions

by npm
2.2.5 (see all)

Send us a pull request by editing expansions.txt

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102

GitHub Stars

1.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

7mos ago

Contributors

581

Package

Dependencies

0

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

npm-expansions

NPM version NPM license

What does n-p-m stand for?

What This Is

This is the source code for the three-word thingies that randomly appear in the header of the npmjs.com website. Examples include:

  • Naughty Push Message
  • Nectar of the Programming Masses
  • Needless Patchouli Manufacture
  • Neil Patrick's Mansion
  • Never Program Mad
  • Never Push to Master
  • Neverending Plethora of Modules
  • Newton's Programmatic Measurements
  • Newts Parading Majestically
  • Nice Poodle, Mister
  • Nickel Plated Moose
  • Nineties Party Mix
  • Null Pointer Missing

How to Contribute

  1. Add your own expansion to expansions.txt
  2. Run npm test (this will format and alphabetize the file)
  3. Send us a pull request!

If you think of multiple possibilities, please submit them as separate PRs, as we may like some but not others.

Some other suggestions:

  • Be meaningful. Three random words is not good enough.
  • Be funny. This is very subjective, we realize, so try not to take it personally if we don't get it.
  • Be novel. If your expansion starts with "Node" the other two words better be pretty great.
  • Avoid hyphenation, especially "non-". Yes, there are some in there already. Sorry.
  • Use actual words. You can't just make up random new words. Unless they're really good.
  • Avoid names of people and products (other than npm ;-))
  • Avoid expansions that are gendered, sexual, religious, aggressive, or violent. We are a diverse, positive place.
  • Avoid anything that even slightly hints of violating npm's code of conduct. These are literally the first words that appear on the website, and our audience is very broad, so it's best to avoid things that can be misconstrued.
  • Avoid using proper country and/or corporate names

No More Please

We'll no longer be accepting expansions that begin with the following frequent suggestions:

  • National
  • Nautical
  • Naughty
  • Nerd(s)
  • Never
  • New
  • Newly
  • Nice
  • Nicely
  • Nifty
  • Ninja(s)
  • No
  • Non
  • Nobody
  • Nobody's
  • Node
  • Not
  • Now

Conflicts

If your Pull Request has conflicts it will be closed automatically. We apologize beforehand for anyone that might have to reopen their contribution after rebasing and/or fixing the issue on their branch. We're looking to modernize/automate much of the checking/verfication of submissions going forward.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Ashish SinghBangalore, India12 Ratings0 Reviews
Product Engineer, Web Developer, React and Node enthusiast. Humorous Being
September 7, 2020

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial