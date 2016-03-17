Spawn locally installed npm dependencies with cross platform env and argument parsing support.

npm install npm-execspawn

Usage

First do

npm install browserify

Then

var execspawn = require ( 'npm-execspawn' ) var child = execspawn( 'browserify $FILENAME' , { env :{ FILENAME : 'test.js' }}) child.stderr.pipe(process.stderr) child.stdout.pipe(process.stdout)

The above should browserify test.js and both windows and unix. The options is passed directly to child_process.spawn .

You can also pass in a arguments array

execspawn( 'echo $0 $1 and $2' , [ 'a' , 'b' , 'c' ]).stdout.pipe(process.stdout)

The above will print echo a b and c on all platforms.

License

MIT