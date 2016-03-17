openbase logo
npm-execspawn

by Mathias Buus
1.3.0 (see all)

Spawn locally installed npm dependencies with cross platform env and argument parsing support

npm
GitHub
Documentation
1.5K

GitHub Stars

39

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Reviews

Readme

npm-execspawn

Spawn locally installed npm dependencies with cross platform env and argument parsing support.

npm install npm-execspawn

Usage

First do

npm install browserify

Then

var execspawn = require('npm-execspawn')

var child = execspawn('browserify $FILENAME', {env:{FILENAME:'test.js'}})
child.stderr.pipe(process.stderr)
child.stdout.pipe(process.stdout)

The above should browserify test.js and both windows and unix. The options is passed directly to child_process.spawn.

You can also pass in a arguments array

execspawn('echo $0 $1 and $2', ['a', 'b', 'c']).stdout.pipe(process.stdout)

The above will print echo a b and c on all platforms.

License

MIT

