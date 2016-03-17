Spawn locally installed npm dependencies with cross platform env and argument parsing support.
npm install npm-execspawn
First do
npm install browserify
Then
var execspawn = require('npm-execspawn')
var child = execspawn('browserify $FILENAME', {env:{FILENAME:'test.js'}})
child.stderr.pipe(process.stderr)
child.stdout.pipe(process.stdout)
The above should browserify test.js and both windows and unix.
The options is passed directly to
child_process.spawn.
You can also pass in a arguments array
execspawn('echo $0 $1 and $2', ['a', 'b', 'c']).stdout.pipe(process.stdout)
The above will print
echo a b and c on all platforms.
MIT