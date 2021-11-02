Checkout V2

This action checks-out your repository under $GITHUB_WORKSPACE , so your workflow can access it.

Only a single commit is fetched by default, for the ref/SHA that triggered the workflow. Set fetch-depth: 0 to fetch all history for all branches and tags. Refer here to learn which commit $GITHUB_SHA points to for different events.

The auth token is persisted in the local git config. This enables your scripts to run authenticated git commands. The token is removed during post-job cleanup. Set persist-credentials: false to opt-out.

When Git 2.18 or higher is not in your PATH, falls back to the REST API to download the files.

What's new

Improved performance Fetches only a single commit by default

Script authenticated git commands Auth token persisted in the local git config

Supports SSH

Creates a local branch No longer detached HEAD when checking out a branch

Improved layout The input path is always relative to $GITHUB_WORKSPACE Aligns better with container actions, where $GITHUB_WORKSPACE gets mapped in

Fallback to REST API download When Git 2.18 or higher is not in the PATH, the REST API will be used to download the files When using a job container, the container's PATH is used



Refer here for previous versions.

Usage

- uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: repository: '' ref: '' token: '' ssh-key: '' ssh-known-hosts: '' ssh-strict: '' persist-credentials: '' path: '' clean: '' fetch-depth: '' lfs: '' submodules: ''

Scenarios

- uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: fetch-depth: 0

Checkout a different branch

- uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: ref: my-branch

Checkout HEAD^

- uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: fetch-depth: 2 - run: git checkout HEAD^

Checkout multiple repos (side by side)

- name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: path: main - name: Checkout tools repo uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: repository: my-org/my-tools path: my-tools

Checkout multiple repos (nested)

- name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 - name: Checkout tools repo uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: repository: my-org/my-tools path: my-tools

Checkout multiple repos (private)

- name: Checkout uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: path: main - name: Checkout private tools uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: repository: my-org/my-private-tools token: ${{ secrets.GH_PAT }} path: my-tools

${{ github.token }} is scoped to the current repository, so if you want to checkout a different repository that is private you will need to provide your own PAT.

Checkout pull request HEAD commit instead of merge commit

- uses: actions/checkout@v2 with: ref: ${{ github.event.pull_request.head.sha }}

Checkout pull request on closed event

on: pull_request: branches: [main] types: [opened, synchronize, closed] jobs: build: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2

Push a commit using the built-in token

on: push jobs: build: runs-on: ubuntu-latest steps: - uses: actions/checkout@v2 - run: | date > generated.txt git config user.name github-actions git config user.email github-actions@github.com git add . git commit -m "generated" git push

License

The scripts and documentation in this project are released under the MIT License