openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nc

npm-css

by Roman Shtylman
0.2.3 (see all)

Require css from npm

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

128

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-css

Require css from node modules.

Syntax

@import "typeahead";

@import "./foo.css";
@import "./bar/baz.css";

.foo {
    color: red
}

npm-css reads css imports in the format of @import " ... " and inlines the CSS at that path for you. It also understands node modules.

If you @import a folder it will try to look for a package.json file or read index.css by default. See the package.json section below.

CLI

To build a single css file from an entry.css with @import statements.

npm-css entry.css -o bundle.css

API

If you want to build css files on the fly.

var npmcss = require('npm-css');
var css = npmcss('/path/to/file');

package.json

You can specify the stylesheet for your module by adding a "style" field to your package.json file. This works similarly to the "main" field.

Installation

npm install npm-css

MIT Licenced

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial