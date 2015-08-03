Require css from node modules.

Syntax

@ import "typeahead" ; @ import "./foo.css" ; @ import "./bar/baz.css" ; .foo { color : red }

npm-css reads css imports in the format of @import " ... " and inlines the CSS at that path for you. It also understands node modules.

If you @import a folder it will try to look for a package.json file or read index.css by default. See the package.json section below.

CLI

To build a single css file from an entry.css with @import statements.

npm-css entry.css -o bundle.css

API

If you want to build css files on the fly.

var npmcss = require ( 'npm-css' ); var css = npmcss( '/path/to/file' );

You can specify the stylesheet for your module by adding a "style" field to your package.json file. This works similarly to the "main" field.

Installation

npm install npm-css

MIT Licenced