Require css from node modules.
@import "typeahead";
@import "./foo.css";
@import "./bar/baz.css";
.foo {
color: red
}
npm-css reads css imports in the format of
@import " ... " and inlines the CSS at that path for you. It also understands node modules.
If you
@import a folder it will try to look for a package.json file or read
index.css by default. See the
package.json section below.
To build a single css file from an entry.css with @import statements.
npm-css entry.css -o bundle.css
If you want to build css files on the fly.
var npmcss = require('npm-css');
var css = npmcss('/path/to/file');
You can specify the stylesheet for your module by adding a
"style" field to your package.json file. This works similarly to the
"main" field.
npm install npm-css