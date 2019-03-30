Check npm package dependencies size, licenses and impact on your package before installing it 🤔

Features

calculate dependencies size recursively

show dependencies license policy for linking

calculates impact on current package

show a full dependency graph

analyses packages without downloading it

supports yarn

analyzes local package

provides continuous integration (CI) mode

Installing

npm install -g npm-consider

Note: this tool is more useful when your colleagues also use it 😉

Usage

Add new dependency

npm-consider has similar arguments as npm install

npm-consider install

The command recursively requests packages info from npm and builds dependencies graph. Size of the package determined via HEAD request to tarball download URL.

Analyze local package

When called without arguments in package directory it builds a dependency graph and calculates metrics for local package

Using for automation and continuous integration

You can specify maximum values of size and number as well as allowed license types in config of your package.json .

"config" : { "maxPackagesNumber" : 100, "maxSizeBites" : 840400, "allowedLicenseTypes" : [ "permissive" , "publicDomain" , "uncategorized" ] }

Once provided you can call

npm-consider install -- test

If all limits are satisfied command will exit with code=0 ; otherwise code=1 .

Note: in this mode, npm-consider will not call npm install or yarn install .

Supported properties:

maxPackagesNumber max number of npm dependencies incuding transitive dependencies

max number of dependencies incuding transitive dependencies maxSizeBites max size of downloaded packages in bites

max size of downloaded packages in bites allowedLicenseTypes what types of dependency licenses are accpetable for the package

Supported types are publicDomain , permissive , weaklyProtective , protective , networkProtective , uncategorized . If you are not sure which license types are appropriate check this artice.

Usage with yarn

If the project contains yarn.lock file, then npm-consider will do yarn add with corresponding options.

Licence type

npm-consider calculates license type for every dependency. The type defines license policy for linking as a librtary. Data collected from Comparison of free and open-source software licenses on Wikipedia.

Public Domain and Permissive license allows you to do anything except sue the author

and license allows you to do anything except sue the author Weakly Protective license have a restriction to how can it be linked and combined with other licenses

license have a restriction to how can it be linked and combined with other licenses Protective or Copyleft dependency license requires a dependent module to have a free license, which prevents it from being proprietary

or Copyleft dependency license requires a dependent module to have a free license, which prevents it from being proprietary Network Protective same as Protective but also triggers with network interaction

same as Protective but also triggers with network interaction Uncategorized means that license was not found in a package info or was not categorised in terms of linking; feel free to contribute to license categorisation;

Note: that even permissive licenses have some restrictions. Check the following slide and article to learn about license compatibility:

The Free-Libre / Open Source Software (FLOSS) License Slide

