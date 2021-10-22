Allows you to log in to NPM without STDIN, STDOUT. Use in places like CI build systems. Also creates/modifies entries in the ~/.npmrc file for authentication.
npm install -g npm-cli-login
Use -g flag to use npm-cli-login via the CLI
npm-cli-login expects the following environment variables to be set before you can use it to authenticate:
NPM_USER: NPM username
NPM_PASS: NPM password
NPM_EMAIL: NPM email
NPM_REGISTRY: (optional) Private NPM registry to log in to (Default: https://registry.npmjs.org)
NPM_SCOPE: (optional) Private NPM scope
NPM_RC_PATH: (optional) Path to a custom .npmrc file you want to update (Default:
~/.npmrc)
Once the required ones are set, you can just run the following to log in:
npm-cli-login
You can also export variables and run it all in one line:
NPM_USER=testUser NPM_PASS=testPass NPM_EMAIL=test@example.com npm-cli-login
There is also support for command line arguments:
-u: NPM Username
-p: NPM Password
-e: NPM Email
-r: NPM Registry
-s: NPM Scope
--quotes: Set to
false by default. Specifies whether your auth token requires quotes. This might required when your auth token has special characters, like
=,
? etc.
--config-path: Set to
~/.npmrc by default. Can be used to configure a custom .npmrc file to edit.
For example:
npm-cli-login -u testUser -p testPass -e test@example.com
Or:
npm-cli-login -u testUser -p testPass -e test@example.com -r https://private.npm.com -s @privateNPM --quotes --config-path="./custom/path/"
Do note that at least one of the two ways must be configured, that is, you must either provide the required fields (username, password and email) using the environment variables or the command line arguments (or both)
To use the package programmatically, just require the module and pass in your NPM auth details as arguments:
var npmLogin = require('npm-cli-login');
npmLogin(username, password, email [, registry, scope, quotes, configPath]);
Logging in to the NPM registry:
var npmLogin = require('npm-cli-login'),
username = 'testUser',
password = 'testPass',
email = 'test@example.com'
npmLogin(username, password, email)
Logging in to private NPM registries:
var npmLogin = require('npm-cli-login'),
username = 'testUser',
password = 'testPass',
email = 'test@example.com',
registry = 'https://npm.example.com',
scope = '@myScope',
quotes = false,
configPath: './custom/path/'
npmLogin(username, password, email, registry, scope, configPath)