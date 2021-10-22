Allows you to log in to NPM without STDIN, STDOUT. Use in places like CI build systems. Also creates/modifies entries in the ~/.npmrc file for authentication.

Installation

npm install -g npm-cli-login

Use -g flag to use npm-cli-login via the CLI

Usage

CLI

npm-cli-login expects the following environment variables to be set before you can use it to authenticate:

NPM_USER : NPM username

: NPM username NPM_PASS : NPM password

: NPM password NPM_EMAIL : NPM email

: NPM email NPM_REGISTRY : (optional) Private NPM registry to log in to (Default: https://registry.npmjs.org)

: (optional) Private NPM registry to log in to (Default: https://registry.npmjs.org) NPM_SCOPE : (optional) Private NPM scope

: (optional) Private NPM scope NPM_RC_PATH : (optional) Path to a custom .npmrc file you want to update (Default: ~/.npmrc )

Once the required ones are set, you can just run the following to log in:

npm-cli- login

You can also export variables and run it all in one line:

NPM_USER=testUser NPM_PASS=testPass NPM_EMAIL=test@example.com npm-cli-login

There is also support for command line arguments:

-u : NPM Username

: NPM Username -p : NPM Password

: NPM Password -e : NPM Email

: NPM Email -r : NPM Registry

: NPM Registry -s : NPM Scope

: NPM Scope --quotes : Set to false by default. Specifies whether your auth token requires quotes. This might required when your auth token has special characters, like = , ? etc.

: Set to by default. Specifies whether your auth token requires quotes. This might required when your auth token has special characters, like , etc. --config-path : Set to ~/.npmrc by default. Can be used to configure a custom .npmrc file to edit.

For example: npm-cli-login -u testUser -p testPass -e test@example.com

Or: npm-cli-login -u testUser -p testPass -e test@example.com -r https://private.npm.com -s @privateNPM --quotes --config-path="./custom/path/"

Do note that at least one of the two ways must be configured, that is, you must either provide the required fields (username, password and email) using the environment variables or the command line arguments (or both)

Programmatic API

To use the package programmatically, just require the module and pass in your NPM auth details as arguments:

var npmLogin = require ( 'npm-cli-login' ); npmLogin(username, password, email [, registry, scope, quotes, configPath]);

Example

Logging in to the NPM registry:

var npmLogin = require( 'npm-cli-login' ), username = 'testUser' , password = 'testPass' , email = 'test@example.com' npmLogin (username, password, email)

Logging in to private NPM registries: