npm-check-updates upgrades your package.json dependencies to the latest versions, ignoring specified versions.
"express": "^4.0.0" to
"express": "^5.0.0".
npm install to update your installed packages and package-lock.json.
You may also want to consider npm-check. Similar purpose, different features.
Install globally:
npm install -g npm-check-updates
Or run with npx:
npx npm-check-updates
Show all new dependencies (excluding peerDependencies) for the project in the current directory:
$ ncu
Checking package.json
[====================] 5/5 100%
express 4.12.x → 4.13.x
multer ^0.1.8 → ^1.0.1
react-bootstrap ^0.22.6 → ^0.24.0
react-a11y ^0.1.1 → ^0.2.6
webpack ~1.9.10 → ~1.10.5
Run ncu -u to upgrade package.json
Upgrade a project's package file:
Make sure your package file is in version control and all changes have been committed. This will overwrite your package file.
$ ncu -u
Upgrading package.json
[====================] 1/1 100%
express 4.12.x → 4.13.x
Run npm install to install new versions.
$ npm install # update installed packages and package-lock.json
Check global packages:
ncu -g
Filter packages using the
--filter option or adding additional cli arguments. You can exclude specific packages with the
--reject option or prefixing a filter with
!. Supports strings, wildcards, globs, comma-or-space-delimited lists, and regular expressions:
# upgrade only mocha
ncu mocha
ncu -f mocha
ncu --filter mocha
# upgrade packages that start with "react-"
ncu react-*
ncu "/^react-.*$/"
# upgrade everything except nodemon
ncu \!nodemon
ncu -x nodemon
ncu --reject nodemon
# upgrade only chalk, mocha, and react
ncu chalk mocha react
ncu chalk, mocha, react
ncu -f "chalk mocha react"
# upgrade packages that do not start with "react-".
ncu \!react-*
ncu '/^(?!react-).*$/' # mac/linux
ncu "/^(?!react-).*$/" # windows
2.0.1 →
2.2.0
1.2 →
1.3
0.1.0 →
1.0.1
^1.2.0 →
^2.0.0
1.x →
2.x
>0.2.0 →
>0.3.0
<2.0.0 →
^3.0.0
1.0.0 < 2.0.0 →
^3.0.0
* →
*
--pre to include prerelease versions (e.g.
alpha,
beta,
build1235)
--deprecated to include deprecated versions
--target minor, only update patch and minor:
0.1.0 →
0.2.1
--target patch, only update patch:
0.1.0 →
0.1.2
--color Force color in terminal
--concurrency <n> Max number of concurrent HTTP requests to
registry. (default: 8)
--configFileName <filename> Config file name (default: .ncurc.{json,yml,js})
--configFilePath <path> Directory of .ncurc config file (default:
directory of `packageFile`).
--cwd <path> Working directory in which npm will be executed.
--deep Run recursively in current working directory.
Alias of (--packageFile '**/package.json').
--dep <value> Check one or more sections of dependencies only:
dev, optional, peer, prod, bundle
(comma-delimited). (default:
"prod,dev,bundle,optional")
--deprecated Include deprecated packages.
--doctor Iteratively installs upgrades and runs tests to
identify breaking upgrades. Run "ncu --doctor"
for detailed help. Add "-u" to execute.
--doctorInstall <command> Specifies the install script to use in doctor
mode (default: npm install/yarn).
--doctorTest <command> Specifies the test script to use in doctor mode
(default: npm test).
--enginesNode Include only packages that satisfy engines.node
as specified in the package file.
-e, --errorLevel <n> Set the error level. 1: exits with error code 0
if no errors occur. 2: exits with error code 0
if no packages need updating (useful for
continuous integration). (default: 1)
-f, --filter <matches> Include only package names matching the given
string, wildcard, glob, comma-or-space-delimited
list, or /regex/.
--filterVersion <matches> Filter on package version using
comma-or-space-delimited list, or /regex/.
--format <value> Enable additional output data, string or
comma-delimited list: ownerChanged, repo.
ownerChanged: shows if the package owner changed
between versions. repo: infers and displays
links to source code repository. (default: [])
-g, --global Check global packages instead of in the current
project.
--greatest DEPRECATED. Renamed to "--target greatest".
-i, --interactive Enable interactive prompts for each dependency;
implies -u unless one of the json options are
set.
-j, --jsonAll Output new package file instead of
human-readable message.
--jsonDeps Like `jsonAll` but only lists `dependencies`,
`devDependencies`, `optionalDependencies`, etc
of the new package data.
--jsonUpgraded Output upgraded dependencies in json.
-l, --loglevel <n> Amount to log: silent, error, minimal, warn,
info, verbose, silly. (default: "warn")
--mergeConfig Merges nested configs with the root config file
for --deep or --packageFile options (default:
false)').
-m, --minimal Do not upgrade newer versions that are already
satisfied by the version range according to
semver.
-n, --newest DEPRECATED. Renamed to "--target newest".
-o, --ownerChanged DEPRECATED. Renamed to "--format ownerChanged".
--packageData <value> Package file data (you can also use stdin).
--packageFile <path|glob> Package file(s) location (default:
./package.json).
-p, --packageManager <name> npm, yarn (default: "npm")
--peer Check peer dependencies of installed packages
and filter updates to compatible versions. Run
"ncu --help --peer" for details.
--pre <n> Include -alpha, -beta, -rc. (default: 0; default
with --newest and --greatest: 1).
--prefix <path> Current working directory of npm.
-r, --registry <url> Third-party npm registry.
-x, --reject <matches> Exclude packages matching the given string,
wildcard, glob, comma-or-space-delimited list,
or /regex/.
--rejectVersion <matches> Exclude package.json versions using
comma-or-space-delimited list, or /regex/.
--removeRange Remove version ranges from the final package
version.
--retry <n> Number of times to retry failed requests for
package info. (default: 3)
--semverLevel <value> DEPRECATED. Renamed to --target.
-s, --silent Don't output anything (--loglevel silent).
-t, --target <value> Target version to upgrade to: latest, newest,
greatest, minor, patch. Run "ncu --help
--target" for details.` (default: "latest")
--timeout <ms> Global timeout in milliseconds. (default: no
global timeout and 30 seconds per
npm-registry-fetch).
-u, --upgrade Overwrite package file with upgraded versions
instead of just outputting to console.
-V, --version output the version number
-h, --help display help for command
Usage:
ncu --doctor [-u] [options]
Iteratively installs upgrades and runs tests to identify breaking upgrades. Requires
-u to execute (modifies your package file, lock file, and node_modules).
To be more precise:
npm install (or
yarn) and
npm test to ensure tests are currently passing. You can specify your own scripts with
--doctorInstall and
--doctorTest.
ncu -u to optimistically upgrade all dependencies.
Example:
$ ncu --doctor -u
npm install
npm run test
ncu -u
npm install
npm run test
Failing tests found:
/projects/myproject/test.js:13
throw new Error('Test failed!')
^
Now let's identify the culprit, shall we?
Restoring package.json
Restoring package-lock.json
npm install
npm install --no-save react@16.0.0
npm run test
✓ react 15.0.0 → 16.0.0
npm install --no-save react-redux@7.0.0
npm run test
✗ react-redux 6.0.0 → 7.0.0
Saving partially upgraded package.json
Use a
.ncurc.{json,yml,js} file to specify configuration information.
You can specify file name and path using
--configFileName and
--configFilePath
command line options.
For example,
.ncurc.json:
{
"upgrade": true,
"filter": "express",
"reject": [
"@types/estree",
"ts-node"
]
}
npm-check-updates can be required as a module:
const ncu = require('npm-check-updates')
(async () => {
const upgraded = await ncu.run({
// Pass any cli option
packageFile: '../package.json',
upgrade: true,
// Defaults:
// jsonUpgraded: true,
// silent: true,
}))
console.log(upgraded) // { "mypackage": "^2.0.0", ... }
})()
ncu prints output that does not seem related to this package, it may be conflicting with another executable such as
ncu-weather-cli or Nvidia CUDA. Try using the long name instead:
npm-check-updates.
ncu --packageFile package.json. You can run
ncu --loglevel verbose to confirm that it was incorrectly waiting for stdin. See #136.
File an issue. Please search existing issues first.
This module helped me to maintain my node.js app with the latest dependencies in a pretty much open way instead of going to the package.json manually. It also provides a suggestion on the basis of compatibility also. And the documentation is pretty much helpful for setting up all the customisations on upgrading the packages. It also helps us to perform a dry run on the upgrade process. It is very much compatible with yarn, npm and pnpm.
very handy library to make your project packages are up to date and ge the patches and fixes. we included ncu command in our build scripts in order to make all the packages are upto date in our dev environment.