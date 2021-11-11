Check for outdated, incorrect, and unused dependencies.
-g.
-u.
import from syntax.
npm@3, so dependencies go where you expect them.
private: true in their package.json.
npm@2 and
npm@3, as well as newer alternative installers like
ied and
pnpm.
This is the easiest way to use
npm-check.
$ npm install -g npm-check
$ npm-check
The result should look like the screenshot, or something nice when your packages are all up-to-date and in use.
When updates are required it will return a non-zero response code that you can use in your CI tools.
Usage
$ npm-check <path> <options>
Path
Where to check. Defaults to current directory. Use -g for checking global modules.
Options
-u, --update Interactive update.
-y, --update-all Uninteractive update. Apply all updates without prompting.
-g, --global Look at global modules.
-s, --skip-unused Skip check for unused packages.
-p, --production Skip devDependencies.
-d, --dev-only Look at devDependencies only (skip dependencies).
-i, --ignore Ignore dependencies based on succeeding glob.
-E, --save-exact Save exact version (x.y.z) instead of caret (^x.y.z) in package.json.
--specials List of depcheck specials to include in check for unused dependencies.
--no-color Force or disable color output.
--no-emoji Remove emoji support. No emoji in default in CI environments.
--debug Show debug output. Throw in a gist when creating issues on github.
Examples
$ npm-check # See what can be updated, what isn't being used.
$ npm-check ../foo # Check another path.
$ npm-check -gu # Update globally installed modules by picking which ones to upgrade.
-u, --update
Show an interactive UI for choosing which modules to update.
Automatically updates versions referenced in the
package.json.
Based on recommendations from the
npm team,
npm-check only updates using
npm install, not
npm update.
To avoid using more than one version of
npm in one directory,
npm-check will automatically install updated modules
using the version of
npm installed globally.
Set environment variable
NPM_CHECK_INSTALLER to the name of the installer you wish to use.
NPM_CHECK_INSTALLER=pnpm npm-check -u
## pnpm install --save-dev foo@version --color=always
You can also use this for dry-run testing:
NPM_CHECK_INSTALLER=echo npm-check -u
-y, --update-all
Updates your dependencies like
--update, just without any prompt. This is especially useful if you want to automate your dependency updates with
npm-check.
-g, --global
Check the versions of your globally installed packages.
If the value of
process.env.NODE_PATH is set, it will override the default path of global node_modules returned by package
global-modules.
Tip: Use
npm-check -u -g to do a safe interactive update of global modules, including npm itself.
-s, --skip-unused
By default
npm-check will let you know if any of your modules are not being used by looking at
require statements
in your code.
This option will skip that check.
This is enabled by default when using
global or
update.
-p, --production
By default
npm-check will look at packages listed as
dependencies and
devDependencies.
This option will let it ignore outdated and unused checks for packages listed as
devDependencies.
-d, --dev-only
Ignore
dependencies and only check
devDependencies.
This option will let it ignore outdated and unused checks for packages listed as
dependencies.
-i, --ignore
Ignore dependencies that match specified glob.
$ npm-check -i babel-* will ignore all dependencies starting with 'babel-'.
-E, --save-exact
Install packages using
--save-exact, meaning exact versions will be saved in package.json.
Applies to both
dependencies and
devDependencies.
--specials
Check special (e.g. config) files when looking for unused dependencies.
$ npm-check --specials=bin,webpack will look in the
scripts section of package.json and in webpack config.
See https://github.com/depcheck/depcheck#special for more information.
--color, --no-color
Enable or disable color support.
By default
npm-check uses colors if they are available.
--emoji, --no-emoji
Enable or disable emoji support. Useful for terminals that don't support them. Automatically disabled in CI servers.
--spinner, --no-spinner
Enable or disable the spinner. Useful for terminals that don't support them. Automatically disabled in CI servers.
The API is here in case you want to wrap this with your CI toolset.
const npmCheck = require('npm-check');
npmCheck(options)
.then(currentState => console.log(currentState.get('packages')));
update
false
global
false
cwd is automatically set with this option.
skipUnused
false
ignoreDev
devDependencies.
--production on the command line to match
npm.
false
devOnly
dependencies and only check
devDependencies.
false
ignore
[]
saveExact
x.y.z instead of semver range
^x.y.z.
false
debug
false
cwd
npm-check checks.
process.cwd()
specials
depcheck special parsers to include.
''
currentState
The result of the promise is a
currentState object, look in state.js to see how it works.
You will probably want
currentState.get('packages') to get an array of packages and the state of each of them.
Each item in the array will look like the following:
{
moduleName: 'lodash', // name of the module.
homepage: 'https://lodash.com/', // url to the home page.
regError: undefined, // error communicating with the registry
pkgError: undefined, // error reading the package.json
latest: '4.7.0', // latest according to the registry.
installed: '4.6.1', // version installed
isInstalled: true, // Is it installed?
notInstalled: false, // Is it installed?
packageWanted: '4.7.0', // Requested version from the package.json.
packageJson: '^4.6.1', // Version or range requested in the parent package.json.
devDependency: false, // Is this a devDependency?
usedInScripts: undefined, // Array of `scripts` in package.json that use this module.
mismatch: false, // Does the version installed not match the range in package.json?
semverValid: '4.6.1', // Is the installed version valid semver?
easyUpgrade: true, // Will running just `npm install` upgrade the module?
bump: 'minor', // What kind of bump is required to get the latest, such as patch, minor, major.
unused: false // Is this module used in the code?
},
You will also see this if you use
--debug on the command line.
Hi! Thanks for checking out this project! My name is Dylan Greene. When not overwhelmed with my two young kids I enjoy contributing to the open source community. I'm also a tech lead at Opower.
Here's some of my other Node projects:
|Name
|Description
|npm Downloads
grunt‑notify
|Automatic desktop notifications for Grunt errors and warnings. Supports OS X, Windows, Linux.
shortid
|Amazingly short non-sequential url-friendly unique id generator.
space‑hogs
|Discover surprisingly large directories from the command line.
rss
|RSS feed generator. Add RSS feeds to any project. Supports enclosures and GeoRSS.
grunt‑prompt
|Interactive prompt for your Grunt config using console checkboxes, text input with filtering, password fields.
xml
|Fast and simple xml generator. Supports attributes, CDATA, etc. Includes tests and examples.
changelog
|Command line tool (and Node module) that generates a changelog in color output, markdown, or json for modules in npmjs.org's registry as well as any public github.com repo.
grunt‑attention
|Display attention-grabbing messages in the terminal
observatory
|Beautiful UI for showing tasks running on the command line.
anthology
|Module information and stats for any @npmjs user
grunt‑cat
|Echo a file to the terminal. Works with text, figlets, ascii art, and full-color ansi.
This list was generated using anthology.
Copyright (c) 2016 Dylan Greene, contributors.
Released under the MIT license.
Screenshots are CC BY-SA (Attribution-ShareAlike).