npm-cache is a command line utility that caches dependencies installed via npm , bower , jspm and composer .

It is useful for build processes that run [npm|bower|composer|jspm] install every time as part of their build process. Since dependencies don't change often, this often means slower build times. npm-cache helps alleviate this problem by caching previously installed dependencies on the build machine. npm-cache can be a drop-in replacement for any build script that runs [npm|bower|composer|jspm] install .

How it Works

When you run npm-cache install [npm|bower|jspm|composer] , it first looks for package.json , bower.json , or composer.json in the current working directory depending on which dependency manager is requested. It then calculates the MD5 hash of the configuration file and looks for a filed named .tar.gz in the cache directory ($HOME/.package_cache by default). If the file does not exist, npm-cache uses the system's installed dependency manager to install the dependencies. Once the dependencies are installed, npm-cache tars the newly downloaded dependencies and stores them in the cache directory. The next time npm-cache runs and sees the same config file, it will find the tarball in the cache directory and untar the dependencies in the current working directory.

Installation

npm install -g npm-cache

Usage

npm- cache install

To specify arguments to each dependency manager, add the arguments after listing the dependency manager.

For example, to install bower components with the --allow-root option, and composer with the --dry-run option:

npm- cache install bower --allow-root composer --dry-run

Examples

npm-cache install npm-cache install bower npm-cache install bower npm npm-cache install bower --allow-root composer --dry-run npm-cache install --cacheDirectory /home/cache/ bower npm-cache install --forceRefresh bower npm-cache install --noArchive npm npm-cache clean

Contributing

Though I have a busy day job, I will do my best to add simple feature requests and merge PRs as soon as I can. I know this package is not following many of today's best practices (namely TESTS, a proper branching strategy, and more), but I hope you still find it useful.

Important: Please submit all pull requests to the branch feature/pull-requests