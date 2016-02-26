Similar to
npm pack but includes packages in the dependencies section of
the package.json.
If you wish to include dependencies and use
npm-pack you must do the
following:
npm pack
npm install before executing
npm pack
npm install --legacy-bundling when using npm v3.x
because deduped dependencies will not be included.
npm install --legacy-bundling is not available in npm v3
.x < v3.5
There must be a better way...
npm install -g npm-bundle
You can use the same arguments and options as
npm install. There is an
additional --verbose option to help with debugging issues.
# The current directory containing a package.json
npm-bundle
# Verbose, useful for debugging errors
npm-bundle --verbose
# A tarball in the current directory
npm-bundle something-1.0.0.tgz
# A package from the registry
npm-bundle request
# A tarball url
npm-bundle https://github.com/indexzero/node-portfinder/archive/v0.4.0.tar.gz
# Specify a private registry
npm-bundle secretPackage --registry=http://private.something.com/npm
var npmBundle = require('npm-bundle')
var args = []
var options = {
verbose: true
}
npmBundle(args, options, function onNpmBundle (error, output) {
if (error) {
throw error
}
process.stdout.write(output.file)
})
The given callback receives an error parameter and an output object parameter.
The output object will have the following properties:
The install is happening in the
.npmbundle temporary directory, so only use
npm install options relevant for that directory.
The npm executable (required to be on your path) does the heavy lifting to ensure behavior is consistent with what you expect from npm.
Here is a simplified view of the workflow:
cd .npmbundle
npm install <package_name> --production --legacy-bundling
bundledDependencies in
.npmbundle/node_modules/<package_name>/package.json
cd startDir
npm pack .npmbundle/node_modules/<package_name>
npm pack
npm install, ie. a tarball url
npm install, ie. --registry=http://something
