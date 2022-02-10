A better
npm version major|minor|patch
To install invoke:
npm install -g npm-bump
You now have the
npm-bump binary available.
If you want to use it as a module, invoke:
npm install npm-bump --save
The aim of this module is to keep a repository in a state where if the
version value in
package.json points to a stable version, it's a tagged commit that was published to npm. Since one can add Git endpoints as packages' "versions", this allows to quickly check if an installed dependency uses a pre-release or a stable version.
Once the package has been installed, it may be used from the terminal:
npm-bump releaseType
where
releaseType is one of:
major,
minor and
patch.
To use as a module, do the following:
var npmBump = require('npm-bump');
npmBump(releaseType);
You can check the version of
npm-bump via:
npm-bump --version
Regardless of using the package as a binary or a module, invoking the above code will result in:
major/
minor/
patch than currently.
-pre suffix added.
If the user goes along, the new version gets published and created commits and tags pushed to the
origin remote. Otherwise, all the changes are reversed.
Until the user gives the final green light, everything happens locally and is fully reversible.
If you supply
releaseType other than
major/
minor/
patch, it will be treated as a pre-release identifier and a proper pre-release version will be tagged & published. Such a version will be published with an npm tag equal to the identifier. For example, if your package is currently at version
1.0.0-pre, the following command:
npm-bump beta
will publish a version
1.0.0-beta.0 under the tag
beta and bump the version to
1.0.0-beta.1-pre.
You can optionally pass the remote name and the branch name to be used, in addition to a prefix to be applied to the version bump commit message. By default the remote is assumed to be
origin and the branch:
main.
You can also provide the
access option with the
public or
private value to declare whether the package should be public or private. When not provided, it uses default npm behavior: scoped packages are private & unscoped ones - public.
To customize, do the following:
npm-bump minor --remote origin --branch main --prefix "[no-ci]" --access public
or:
npm-bump minor -r origin -b main -p "[no-ci]" ---access public
Run:
npm-bump --help
or:
npm-bump -h
to see the full information about accepted options.
var npmBump = require('npm-bump').custom({
remote: 'origin',
branch: 'main',
prefix: '[no-ci]',
access: 'public',
});
npmBump(minor);
This project aims to support all Node.js versions supported upstream with the exception of those in maintenance mode (see Release README for more details).
In lieu of a formal style guide, take care to maintain the existing coding style. Add unit tests for any new or changed functionality. Lint and test your code using
npm test.
Copyright (c) 2014 Michał Gołębiowski-Owczarek. Licensed under the MIT license.