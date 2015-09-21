openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nbt

npm-build-tools

by Roel van Uden
2.2.5 (see all)

Cross-platform command-line tools to help use npm as a build tool.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

759

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm-build-tools

Cross-platform command-line tools to help use npm as a build tool. This collection of command-line tools was inspired by the following blog post by Keith Cirkel: How to Use npm as a Build Tool. Incorporating the described approach is a hard when aiming for cross-platform support, and this collection of tools emerged to solve the pitfalls I encountered.

Commands

n-clean

Cleans a directory or file. The effect is similar to rm -rf. Example:

n-concat

Concatenates the matched files and prints to stdout. Example:

n-concat --source src --ignore "scripts/assets/**" "scripts/**/*.js"

Globs are supported. Additional command line options:

  • -s, --source <s> contains the source path.
  • -i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.

n-copy

Copies the matched files to the destination folder. Example:

n-copy --source src --destination www --ignore "scripts/assets/**" "*" "content/**/*"

Globs are supported. Additional command line options:

  • -d, --divider<s> contains the divider (default \n).
  • -s, --source <s> contains the source path.
  • -i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.

n-embed

Transforms HTML files into an embedded angular $templateCache wrapper module.

n-embed --source src "views/**/*.html"

Additional command line options:

  • -m, --module <s> contains the module name (default: tml).
  • -s, --source <s> contains the source path.
  • -i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.

n-pipe

Pipe stdin to a file. Similar to > file. Example:

n-pipe non/existent/file.dat

Unlike built-in commands, n-pipe creates directories when necessary.

n-run

Executes command(s) in parallel. Example:

n-run "echo Hello world!" "echo Hello world!"

A watcher can be created to run command(s) on a file change. Example:

n-run -w "*.js" "echo The file changed!"

Glob expansions are supported with $g[]. Example:

n-run "jshint $g[*.js]"

Variable expansions (from package.json/config) are supported with $v[]. Example:

n-run "n-concat $v[js-bower-dependencies]"

Additional command line options:

  • -s, --source <s> contains the source path (for expand/watch).
  • -w, --watch <s> contains the watched files.

Examples

Concatenate dependency files and pipe to www/scripts/dep.min.js:

n-concat angular.min.js bootstrap.min.js jquery.min.js | n-pipe www/scripts/dep.min.js

Copy static assets from the src directory to the www directory:

n-copy --source src --destination www "*" "content/**/*"

Compiling with browserify to www/scripts/apps.min.js:

browserify src/scripts/app.js | n-pipe www/scripts/app.min.js

Deleting the www folder:

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial