Cross-platform command-line tools to help use npm as a build tool. This collection of command-line tools was inspired by the following blog post by Keith Cirkel: How to Use npm as a Build Tool. Incorporating the described approach is a hard when aiming for cross-platform support, and this collection of tools emerged to solve the pitfalls I encountered.
Cleans a directory or file. The effect is similar to
rm -rf. Example:
Concatenates the matched files and prints to
stdout. Example:
n-concat --source src --ignore "scripts/assets/**" "scripts/**/*.js"
Globs are supported. Additional command line options:
-s, --source <s> contains the source path.
-i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.
Copies the matched files to the destination folder. Example:
n-copy --source src --destination www --ignore "scripts/assets/**" "*" "content/**/*"
Globs are supported. Additional command line options:
-d, --divider<s> contains the divider (default \n).
-s, --source <s> contains the source path.
-i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.
Transforms HTML files into an embedded angular $templateCache wrapper module.
n-embed --source src "views/**/*.html"
Additional command line options:
-m, --module <s> contains the module name (default: tml).
-s, --source <s> contains the source path.
-i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.
Pipe
stdin to a file. Similar to
> file. Example:
n-pipe non/existent/file.dat
Unlike built-in commands,
n-pipe creates directories when necessary.
Executes command(s) in parallel. Example:
n-run "echo Hello world!" "echo Hello world!"
A watcher can be created to run command(s) on a file change. Example:
n-run -w "*.js" "echo The file changed!"
Glob expansions are supported with
$g[]. Example:
n-run "jshint $g[*.js]"
Variable expansions (from
package.json/config) are supported with
$v[]. Example:
n-run "n-concat $v[js-bower-dependencies]"
Additional command line options:
-s, --source <s> contains the source path (for expand/watch).
-w, --watch <s> contains the watched files.
Concatenate dependency files and pipe to
www/scripts/dep.min.js:
n-concat angular.min.js bootstrap.min.js jquery.min.js | n-pipe www/scripts/dep.min.js
Copy static assets from the
src directory to the
www directory:
n-copy --source src --destination www "*" "content/**/*"
Compiling with
browserify to
www/scripts/apps.min.js:
browserify src/scripts/app.js | n-pipe www/scripts/app.min.js
Deleting the
www folder: