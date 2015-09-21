Cross-platform command-line tools to help use npm as a build tool. This collection of command-line tools was inspired by the following blog post by Keith Cirkel: How to Use npm as a Build Tool. Incorporating the described approach is a hard when aiming for cross-platform support, and this collection of tools emerged to solve the pitfalls I encountered.

Commands

Cleans a directory or file. The effect is similar to rm -rf . Example:

Concatenates the matched files and prints to stdout . Example:

n-concat -- source src --ignore "scripts/assets/**" "scripts/**/*.js"

Globs are supported. Additional command line options:

-s, --source <s> contains the source path.

contains the source path. -i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.

Copies the matched files to the destination folder. Example:

n-copy -- source src --destination www --ignore "scripts/assets/**" "*" "content/**/*"

Globs are supported. Additional command line options:

-d, --divider<s> contains the divider (default

).

contains the divider (default

). -s, --source <s> contains the source path.

contains the source path. -i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.

Transforms HTML files into an embedded angular $templateCache wrapper module.

n-embed -- source src "views/**/*.html"

Additional command line options:

-m, --module <s> contains the module name (default: tml).

contains the module name (default: tml). -s, --source <s> contains the source path.

contains the source path. -i, --ignore <s> Add a pattern or an array of patterns to exclude matches.

Pipe stdin to a file. Similar to > file . Example:

n-pipe non/existent/file .dat

Unlike built-in commands, n-pipe creates directories when necessary.

Executes command(s) in parallel. Example:

n-run "echo Hello world!" "echo Hello world!"

A watcher can be created to run command(s) on a file change. Example:

n-run -w "*.js" "echo The file changed!"

Glob expansions are supported with $g[] . Example:

n-run "jshint $g [*.js]"

Variable expansions (from package.json/config ) are supported with $v[] . Example:

n-run "n-concat $v [js-bower-dependencies]"

Additional command line options:

-s, --source <s> contains the source path (for expand/watch).

contains the source path (for expand/watch). -w, --watch <s> contains the watched files.

Examples

Concatenate dependency files and pipe to www/scripts/dep.min.js :

n-concat angular. min .js bootstrap. min .js jquery. min .js | n-pipe www/scripts/dep. min .js

Copy static assets from the src directory to the www directory:

n-copy -- source src --destination www "*" "content/**/*"

Compiling with browserify to www/scripts/apps.min.js :

browserify src/scripts/app.js | n-pipe www/scripts/app.min.js