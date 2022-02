NPM Auto Version

This script is used to automatically generate new NPM versions based on Git tags when publishing.

Usage

Recommended contents of your package.json:

{ "version" : "1.0.0" , "scripts" : { "prepublish" : "npm-auto-version" , "postpublish" : "git push origin --tags" } }

This will (under the hood) do the following when you run npm publish :

Get the MAJOR.MINOR version from your package.json version field (call them M and N respectively)

Get the list of git tags that match M.N.*

Use semver to generate the next appropriate patch value M.N.P

Update the package.json version field with M.N.P

Generate a new git tag in the NPM syntax: vM.N.P

Publish the package to NPM (via npm publish )

) Push the tags to your git origin

Requirements

This script requires:

Node 0.12+

Git client and grep installed in $PATH

Shell that supports pipe |

License

Code licensed under the BSD 3-Clause license. See LICENSE file for terms.