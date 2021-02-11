openbase logo
npm-audit-html

by eventOneHQ
1.5.0 (see all)

🔒 Generate a HTML report for NPM Audit

Readme

npm-audit-html

GitHub license npm Build Status Commitizen friendly JavaScript Style Guide semantic-release

Generate a HTML report for NPM Audit

📝 Table of Contents

🏁 Getting Started 

$ npm install -g npm-audit-html

This package uses async/await and requires Node.js 7.6

🎈 Usage

To generate a report, run the following:

$ npm audit --json | npm-audit-html

By default the report will be saved to npm-audit.html

If you want to specify the output file, add the --output option:

npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --output report.html

You can also fully customize the generated report by providing --template option followed by your own handlebars template: 

npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --template ./my-awesome-template.hbs

If you'd like the generator to exit with non-zero exit code when vulnerabilities are found, you can add the --fatal-exit-code option:

npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --fatal-exit-code

✍️ Authors

See also the list of contributors who participated in this project.

🎉 Acknowledgements

  • Hat tip to anyone whose code was used

License

MIT

pravanjan10 Ratings0 Reviews
November 23, 2020
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use
Performant

When having multiple packages it's hard to verify them using npm audit. This package generates a clean HTML view of our audit

0

