Generate a HTML report for NPM Audit
$ npm install -g npm-audit-html
This package uses async/await and requires Node.js 7.6
To generate a report, run the following:
$ npm audit --json | npm-audit-html
By default the report will be saved to
npm-audit.html
If you want to specify the output file, add the
--output option:
npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --output report.html
You can also fully customize the generated report by providing
--template option followed by your own handlebars template:
npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --template ./my-awesome-template.hbs
If you'd like the generator to exit with non-zero exit code when vulnerabilities are found, you can add the
--fatal-exit-code option:
npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --fatal-exit-code
When having multiple packages it's hard to verify them using npm audit. This package generates a clean HTML view of our audit