npm install -g npm-audit-html

This package uses async/await and requires Node.js 7.6

🎈 Usage

To generate a report, run the following:

$ npm audit

By default the report will be saved to npm-audit.html

If you want to specify the output file, add the --output option:

npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --output report.html

You can also fully customize the generated report by providing --template option followed by your own handlebars template:

npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --template ./my-awesome-template.hbs

If you'd like the generator to exit with non-zero exit code when vulnerabilities are found, you can add the --fatal-exit-code option:

npm audit --json | npm-audit-html --fatal-exit-code

