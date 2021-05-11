openbase logo
nac

npm-audit-ci-wrapper

by Deven Phillips
3.0.2 (see all)

A wrapper for 'npm audit' which can be configurable for use in a CI/CD tool like Jenkins

Overview

Readme

DEPRECATED NPM Audit Continuous Integration Wrapper

Deprecation

NPM keeps changing the API for NPM Audit and I just don't have the time or inclination to keep chasing their whims. I highly recommend that you switch to using Sonatype's auditjs which is far more stable and not dependent on NPM's Audit API. It instead uses the Sonatype OSSI registry which covers a lot more detail. I have already switched all of my projects. If you would like to take over ownership of this repository and the NPM package, I would be willing to hand it over to someone who proves their intent by submitting a pull-request to handle the latest NPM Audit API.

Quality Gate Status Coverage Bugs Maintainability Rating Known Vulnerabilities

This utility is a wrapper around npm audit --json which allows for finer grained control over what will cause a CI build to fail. Options include setting the severity threshold and ignoring dev dependencies.

Installation

npm install --save-dev npm-audit-ci-wrapper

OR

npm install -g npm-audit-ci-wrapper

OR

npx npm-audit-ci-wrapper@latest

Usage

Usage: npm-audit-ci-wrapper [options]

    --help, -h
        Displays help information about this script
        'npm-audit-ci-wrapper -h' or 'npm-audit-ci-wrapper --help'

    --threshold, -t
        The threshold at which the audit should fail the build (low, moderate, high, critical)
        'npm-audit-ci-wrapper --threshold=high' or 'npm-audit-ci-wrapper -t high'

    --ignore-dev-dependencies, -p
        Tells the tool to ignore dev dependencies and only fail the build on runtime dependencies which exceed the threshold
        'npm-audit-ci-wrapper -p' or 'npm-audit-ci-wrapper --ignore-dev-dependencies'

    --json, -j
        Do not fail, just output the filtered JSON data which matches the specified threshold/scope (useful in combination with `npm-audit-html`)
        'npm-audit-ci-wrapper --threshold=high -p --json' or 'npm-audit-ci-wrapper -j'

    --registry, -r
        Set an alternate NPM registry server. Useful when your default npm regsitry (i.e. npm config set registry) does not support the npm audit command.
        'npm-audit-ci-wrapper --registry=https://registry.npmjs.org/'

    --whitelist, -w
        Whitelist the given dependency at the specified version or all versions (Can be specified multiple times).
        'npm-audit-ci-wrapper -w https-proxy-agent' or 'npm-audit-ci-wrapper -w https-proxy-agent:*' or 'npm-audit-ci-wrapper --whitelist=https-proxy-agent:1.0.0'

    --version, -v
        Output the version of npm-audit-ci-wrapper and then exit
        'npm-audit-ci-wrapper -v' or 'npm-audit-ci-wrapper --version'

