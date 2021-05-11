DEPRECATED NPM Audit Continuous Integration Wrapper

Deprecation

NPM keeps changing the API for NPM Audit and I just don't have the time or inclination to keep chasing their whims. I highly recommend that you switch to using Sonatype's auditjs which is far more stable and not dependent on NPM's Audit API. It instead uses the Sonatype OSSI registry which covers a lot more detail. I have already switched all of my projects. If you would like to take over ownership of this repository and the NPM package, I would be willing to hand it over to someone who proves their intent by submitting a pull-request to handle the latest NPM Audit API.

This utility is a wrapper around npm audit --json which allows for finer grained control over what will cause a CI build to fail. Options include setting the severity threshold and ignoring dev dependencies.

Installation

npm install --save-dev npm-audit-ci-wrapper

OR

npm install -g npm-audit-ci-wrapper

OR

npx npm-audit-ci-wrapper @latest

Usage