npm audit ci

Commandline utility which exit the process with code 1, for the given criteria of vulnerabilities

Useful to make CI build fail when vulnerabilities are found or use to send alert using another tool.

Usage

npm install -g npm-audit-ci

› npm-audit-ci --help Options: --version Show version number [ boolean ] -l, --low Exit even for low vulnerabilities [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -m, --moderate Exit only when moderate or above vulnerabilities [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -h, --high Exit only when high or above vulnerabilities [ boolean ] [ default : false ] -c, --critical Exit only for critical vulnerabilities [ boolean ] [ default : true ] -r, --report Show npm audit report [ boolean ] [ default : false ] --registry Use the specified registry for npm audit. If you have configured npm to point to a different default registry, such as your internal private module repository, npm audit will default to that registry when scanning. Pass a different registry url in order to override this setting. [string] --help Show help [ boolean ]

License

Please see License