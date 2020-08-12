openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nac

npm-audit-ci

by Revath S Kumar
1.2.1 (see all)

Commandline utility which exit the process with code 1, for the given criteria of vulnerabilities

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

954

GitHub Stars

18

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

npm audit ci Build Status

Commandline utility which exit the process with code 1, for the given criteria of vulnerabilities

Useful to make CI build fail when vulnerabilities are found or use to send alert using another tool.

Usage

npm install -g npm-audit-ci

› npm-audit-ci --help                    
Options:
  --version       Show version number                                  [boolean]
  -l, --low       Exit even for low vulnerabilities   [boolean] [default: false]
  -m, --moderate  Exit only when moderate or above vulnerabilities
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  -h, --high      Exit only when high or above vulnerabilities
                                                      [boolean] [default: false]
  -c, --critical  Exit only for critical vulnerabilities
                                                       [boolean] [default: true]
  -r, --report    Show npm audit report               [boolean] [default: false]
  --registry      Use the specified registry for npm audit. If you have
                  configured npm to point to a different default registry, such
                  as your internal private module repository, npm audit will
                  default to that registry when scanning. Pass a different
                  registry url in order to override this setting.       [string]
  --help          Show help                                            [boolean]

License

Please see License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial