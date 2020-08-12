Commandline utility which exit the process with code 1, for the given criteria of vulnerabilities
Useful to make CI build fail when vulnerabilities are found or use to send alert using another tool.
npm install -g npm-audit-ci
› npm-audit-ci --help
Options:
--version Show version number [boolean]
-l, --low Exit even for low vulnerabilities [boolean] [default: false]
-m, --moderate Exit only when moderate or above vulnerabilities
[boolean] [default: false]
-h, --high Exit only when high or above vulnerabilities
[boolean] [default: false]
-c, --critical Exit only for critical vulnerabilities
[boolean] [default: true]
-r, --report Show npm audit report [boolean] [default: false]
--registry Use the specified registry for npm audit. If you have
configured npm to point to a different default registry, such
as your internal private module repository, npm audit will
default to that registry when scanning. Pass a different
registry url in order to override this setting. [string]
--help Show help [boolean]
Please see License