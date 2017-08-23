Beautiful, reactive, responsive charts for Angular.JS using Chart.js.
Have a look at the demo site to see examples with detailed markup, script and options.
This is the
1.x branch which requires Chart.js 2.x version. Following semantic versioning,
there are numerous breaking changes since 0.x, notably:
chart- prefix
chart-colours is now
chart-colors and
chart-get-colour is now
chart-get-color
camelCase e.g.
line and
polarArea
chart-legend attribute has been removed
chart- e.g.
chart-create
$scope.$apply is not called anymore on mouse hover functions calls
responsive option doesn't work via global
Chart.defaults.global.responsive anymore,
but must be set via standard options e.g.
ChartJsProvider.setOptions({ responsive: false });
npm install --save angular-chart.js
//cdn.jsdelivr.net/angular.chartjs/latest/angular-chart.min.js
bower install --save angular-chart.js
or copy the files from
dist/.
Then add the sources to your code (adjust paths as needed) after adding the dependencies for Angular and Chart.js first:
<head>
...
<head>
<body>
...
</body>
<script src="node_modules/angular/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/chart.js/dist/Chart.min.js"></script>
<script src="node_modules/angular-chart.js/dist/angular-chart.min.js"></script>
There are 8 types of charts so 8 directives:
chart-line,
chart-bar,
chart-horizontal-bar,
chart-radar,
chart-pie,
chart-polar-area,
chart-doughnut,
chart-bubble.
Here are the options for all directives:
chart-data: series data
chart-labels: x axis labels (line, bar, horizontal bar, radar, bubble) or series labels (pie, doughnut, polar area)
chart-options: chart options (as from Chart.js documentation)
chart-series: (default:
[]): series labels (line, bar, radar)
chart-colors: data colors (will use default colors if not specified)
chart-get-color: function that returns a color in case there are not enough (will use random colors if not specified)
chart-click: onclick event handler
chart-hover: onmousemove event handler
chart-dataset-override: override individual datasets to allow per dataset configuration e.g. y-axis, mixed type chart
There is another directive
chart-base that takes an extra attribute
chart-type to define the type
dynamically.
You can create mixed type chart using the
chart-dataset-override, see
bar-line example.
See also stacked bar example.
<canvas class="chart chart-line" chart-data="data" chart-labels="labels"
chart-series="series" chart-click="onClick"></canvas>
angular.module("app", ["chart.js"])
// Optional configuration
.config(['ChartJsProvider', function (ChartJsProvider) {
// Configure all charts
ChartJsProvider.setOptions({
chartColors: ['#FF5252', '#FF8A80'],
responsive: false
});
// Configure all line charts
ChartJsProvider.setOptions('line', {
showLines: false
});
}])
.controller("LineCtrl", ['$scope', '$timeout', function ($scope, $timeout) {
$scope.labels = ["January", "February", "March", "April", "May", "June", "July"];
$scope.series = ['Series A', 'Series B'];
$scope.data = [
[65, 59, 80, 81, 56, 55, 40],
[28, 48, 40, 19, 86, 27, 90]
];
$scope.onClick = function (points, evt) {
console.log(points, evt);
};
// Simulate async data update
$timeout(function () {
$scope.data = [
[28, 48, 40, 19, 86, 27, 90],
[65, 59, 80, 81, 56, 55, 40]
];
}, 3000);
}]);
Module should work with CommonJS out of the box e.g. browserify or webpack, see a webpack example.
angular-chart.js watch updates on data, series, labels, colors and options and will update, or destroy and recreate, the chart on changes.
angular-chart.js listens to the following events on the
scope and acts accordingly:
$destroy: call
.destroy() on the chart
$resize: call
.resize() on the chart
angular-chart.js emits the following events on the
scope and pass the chart as argument:
chart-create: when chart is created
chart-update: when chart is updated
chart-destroy: when chart is destroyed
$scope.$on('chart-create', function (evt, chart) {
console.log(chart);
});
Note: the event can be emitted multiple times for each chart as the chart can be destroyed and
created multiple times during angular
watch lifecycle.
angular-chart.js listens to the scope
$destroy event and destroys the chart when it happens.
There are a set of 7 default colors. Colors can be replaced using the
colors attribute.
If there is more data than colors, colors are generated randomly or can be provided
via a function through the
getColor attribute.
Hex colors are converted to Chart.js colors automatically, including different shades for highlight, fill, stroke, etc.
RGB colors may be input by using a string in the format "rgb(r,g,b)".
angular.module('app',['chart.js'])
.controller('MainController', function($scope){
$scope.colors = ["rgb(159,204,0)","rgb(250,109,33)","rgb(154,154,154)"];
$scope.labels = ["Green", "Orange", "Grey"];
$scope.data = [300, 500, 100];
});
RGBA colors may also be input by using a string in the format "rgba(r,g,b,a)". They may be used alongside RGB colors and/or Hex colors.
angular.module('app',['chart.js'])
.controller('MainController', function($scope){
$scope.colors = ["rgba(159,204,0,0.5)","rgba(250,109,33,0.7)","rgba(154,154,154,0.5)"];
$scope.labels = ["Green", "Orange", "Grey"];
$scope.data = [300, 500, 100];
});
Colors may also be input as an object by using the format in the example below. Colors input as objects, Hex colors, RGB, and RGBA colors may be mixed and matched.
angular.module('app',['chart.js'])
.controller('MainController', function($scope){
$scope.colors = [
{
backgroundColor: "rgba(159,204,0, 0.2)",
pointBackgroundColor: "rgba(159,204,0, 1)",
pointHoverBackgroundColor: "rgba(159,204,0, 0.8)",
borderColor: "rgba(159,204,0, 1)",
pointBorderColor: '#fff',
pointHoverBorderColor: "rgba(159,204,0, 1)"
},"rgba(250,109,33,0.5)","#9a9a9a","rgb(233,177,69)"
];
$scope.labels = ["Green", "Peach", "Grey", "Orange"];
$scope.data = [300, 500, 100, 150];
});
For IE8 and older browsers, you will need to include excanvas. You will also need a shim for ES5 functions.
You also need to have
height and
width attributes for the
<canvas> tag of your chart
if using IE8 and older browsers. If you do not have these attributes, you will need a
getComputedStyle shim
and the line
document.defaultView = window;, but there still may be errors (due to code in Chart.js).
<head>
<!--[if lt IE 9]>
<script src="excanvas.js"></script>
<script src="es5-shim.js"></script>
<![endif]-->
</head>
Issues or feature requests for Chart.js (e.g. new chart type, new axis, etc.) need to be opened on Chart.js issues tracker
For general questions about usage, please use http://stackoverflow.com/
Please check if issue exists first, otherwise open issue in github. Ensure you add a link to a plunker, jsbin, or equivalent.
Here is a jsbin template for convenience.
This is the deprecated version of angular-chart.js that uses the v1.x version of Chart.js. If you want to use this version, please checkout the chartjs-1.x branch
Pull requests welcome!
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Thank you to the contributors!
Jerome Touffe-Blin, @jtblin, About me
angular-chart.js is copyright 2016 Jerome Touffe-Blin and contributors. It is licensed under the BSD license. See the include LICENSE file for details.