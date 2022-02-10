openbase logo
Readme

GitHub Workflow Status (branch) Coveralls github branch

npm - a JavaScript package manager

Requirements

One of the following versions of Node.js must be installed to run npm:

  • 12.x.x >= 12.13.0
  • 14.x.x >= 14.15.0
  • 16.0.0 or higher

Installation

npm comes bundled with node, & most third-party distributions, by default. Officially supported downloads/distributions can be found at: nodejs.org/en/download

Direct Download

You can download & install npm directly from npmjs.com using our custom install.sh script:

curl -qL https://www.npmjs.com/install.sh | sh

Node Version Managers

If you're looking to manage multiple versions of node &/or npm, consider using a "Node Version Manager" such as:

Usage

npm <command>

Links & Resources

  • Documentation - Official docs & how-tos for all things npm
    • Note: you can also search docs locally with npm help-search <query>
  • Bug Tracker - Search or submit bugs against the CLI
  • Roadmap - Track & follow along with our public roadmap
  • Feedback - Contribute ideas & discussion around the npm registry, website & CLI
  • RFCs - Contribute ideas & specifications for the API/design of the npm CLI
  • Service Status - Monitor the current status & see incident reports for the website & registry
  • Project Status - See the health of all our maintained OSS projects in one view
  • Events Calendar - Keep track of our Open RFC calls, releases, meetups, conferences & more
  • Support - Experiencing problems with the npm website or registry? File a ticket here

Acknowledgments

  • npm is configured to use the npm Public Registry at https://registry.npmjs.org by default; Usage of this registry is subject to Terms of Use available at https://npmjs.com/policies/terms
  • You can configure npm to use any other compatible registry you prefer. You can read more about configuring third-party registries here

FAQ on Branding

Is it "npm" or "NPM" or "Npm"?

npm should never be capitalized unless it is being displayed in a location that is customarily all-capitals (ex. titles on man pages).

Is "npm" an acronym for "Node Package Manager"?

Contrary to popular belief, npm is not in fact an acronym for "Node Package Manager"; It is a recursive bacronymic abbreviation for "npm is not an acronym" (if the project was named "ninaa", then it would be an acronym). The precursor to npm was actually a bash utility named "pm", which was the shortform name of "pkgmakeinst" - a bash function that installed various things on various platforms. If npm were to ever have been considered an acronym, it would be as "node pm" or, potentially "new pm".

100
6 months ago
Hands down the best package manager for JavaScript. For sometime in the past couple of years I had moved out to yarn due to its excellent treatment of storage related issue, however, with new updates and a bunch of awesome new fixes npm has addressed some of the most commonly heard complaints that developers had against it. This is what pulled me back to it.

3
6 months ago
Slow

Nowadays I try not to use npm in new projects as I prefer yarn over it. npm is simple to use ( usually no configuration required ) but lacks in speed and features. With yarn, I can do yarn tsc is typescript is installed as a dev-dependency but this doesn't work with npm ( there is a workaround where you specify the path to tsc bin ). npm is normally preinstalled in most containers that are intended for node so I am often forced to use it. I won't say that using npm is not a good idea if you just want to run something but in the long term, I suggest giving yarn a try.

2
1 year ago
Performant

Npm is one of the best package managers available right now. It's compatible with almost any CLI. There are thousands of modules and plugins getting added. And it's part of node.js distribution. It gives files structures a better and cleaner look for me. The documentation is good and community support is even better. There are alot of tutorials and forum posts regarding npm. I felt like npm is a bit slow at times, and it makes your pc a bit laggy. Also while I was adding a few packages in the past, it was breaking my app and increasing the size of the file heavily. Also you'll have to configure it accordingly with your linux OS sometimes since while I was using Elementary OS, I had alot of issues with npm. Some ISP providers like BSNL even block their https requests.

1
5 months ago
I have been using npm for a long time now. Initially I hated npm as it was too slow and lacked many features that yarn offered. But after the v7 release I found out that npm is now better and faster. I am trying npm once again. Would recommend to all the beginners as it is easy to use.

1
6 months ago
By far best javascript manager, I've used to install all packages for my projects since a little library to more sofisticated ones with easy installation and uninstall, documentation it's easy to read and implement, it works great for begginers to advanced developers.

1
