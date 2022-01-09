This tool allows you to list any node_modules directories in your system, as well as the space they take up. You can then select which ones you want to erase to free up space. Yay!
Clear space: Get rid of old and dusty node_modules cluttering up your machine.
Very fast: NPKILL is written in TypeScript, but searches are performed at a low level, improving performance greatly.
Easy to use: Say goodbye to lengthy commands. Using npkill is as simple as reading a list of your node_modules, and pressing Del to get rid of them. Could it be any easier? ;)
Minified: It barely has any dependencies.
You don't really need to install it to use it! Simply use the following command:
$ npx npkill
Or if for some reason you really want to install it:
$ npm i -g npkill
# Unix users may need to run the command with sudo. Go carefully
$ npx npkill
# or just npkill if installed globally
By default, npkill will scan for node_modules starting at the path where
npkill command is executed.
Move between the listed folders with ↓ ↑, and use Space to delete the selected folder. You can also use j and k to move between the results
To exit, Q or Ctrl + c if you're brave.
Important! Some applications installed on the system need their node_modules directory to work and deleting them may break them. NPKILL will highlight them by displaying a ⚠️ to be careful.
|ARGUMENT
|DESCRIPTION
|-c, --bg-color
|Change row highlight color. (Available: blue, cyan, magenta, white, red and yellow)
|-d, --directory
|Set the directory from which to begin searching. By default, starting-point is .
|-D, --delete-all
|CURRENTLY DISABLED. Automatically delete all node_modules folders that are found
|-e, --show-errors
|Show error messages related to the search if any
|-E, --exclude
|Exclude directories from search (directory list must be inside double quotes "", each directory separated by ',' ) Example: "ignore1, ignore2"
|-f, --full
|Start searching from the home of the user (example: "/home/user" in linux)
|-gb
|Show folders in Gigabytes instead of Megabytes.
|-h, --help, ?
|Show this help page and exit
|-nu, --no-check-update
|Don't check for updates on startup
|-s, --sort
|Sort results by: size or path [ beta ]
|-t, --target
|Specify the name of the directories you want to search (by default, is node_modules)
|-v, --version
|Show npkill version
Warning: In future versions some commands may change
npkill -d ~/projects
# other alternative:
cd ~/projects
npkill
npkill --target dist -e
npkill --color magenta
npkill -d '~/more projects' -gb --sort size --target vendor
npkill -d 'projects' --exclude "progress, ignore-this"
# Disabled for security reasons (you can use it in version 0.2.4 at your risk)
npkill -d ~/backups/ --delete-all
# -- First, clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/voidcosmos/npkill.git
# -- Navigate to the dir
cd npkill
# -- Install dependencies
npm install
# -- And run!
npm run start
# -- If you want to run it with some parameter, you will have to add "--" as in the following example:
npm run start -- -f -e
If you find any bugs, don't hesitate and open an issue :)
If you want to contribute check the CONTRIBUTING.md
We will continue to do things anyway, but donations are one of the many ways to support what we do.
MIT © Nya García Gallardo and Juan Torres Gómez
🐱🐤