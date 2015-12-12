A pid file manager for Node.js

Manage a pid file in Node.js.

Installation

$ npm install npid

Unit tests

$ npm test

Usage

This module simply creates and manages a pid file for the entire duration of the program execution. The pid file is automatically deleted upon normal program exit. If a pid file already exists, an exception will be thrown.

var npid = require ( 'npid' ); try { var pid = npid.create( '/var/run/chubaka.pid' ); pid.removeOnExit(); } catch (err) { console .log(err); process.exit( 1 ); }

Note that the pid file won't be removed when a program stops due to an uncaught exception or a unhandled signal. This can be avoided by specifying handlers for uncaught exceptions and signals that call process.exit or remove the pid file explicitly before exiting.

API

Static functions

path: pid file path

force: overwrite any existing pid file

Synchronously creates a pid file and returns a handle to it. Will throw an exception if a pid file already exists and the force parameter is false.

npid.remove(path): bool

path: pid file path

Synchronously removes a pid file. Does not throw if the pid file is missing or if the removal fails. Returns a boolean indicating whether the pid file removal succeeded.

Class Pid

Represents a handle to a pid file and expose an API to remove it either automatically at process exit or manually when the process exits due to an uncaught exception or a signal.

pid.remove(): bool

Synchronously removes the pid file. Does not throw if the pid file is missing or if the removal fails. Returns a boolean indicating whether the pid file removal succeeded.

Removes the pid file on normal process exit.

License

This code is free to use under the terms of the MIT license.