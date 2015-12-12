Manage a pid file in Node.js.
$ npm install npid
$ npm test
This module simply creates and manages a pid file for the entire duration of the program execution. The pid file is automatically deleted upon normal program exit. If a pid file already exists, an exception will be thrown.
var npid = require('npid');
try {
var pid = npid.create('/var/run/chubaka.pid');
pid.removeOnExit();
} catch (err) {
console.log(err);
process.exit(1);
}
Note that the pid file won't be removed when a program stops due to an uncaught
exception or a unhandled signal. This can be avoided by specifying handlers for
uncaught exceptions and signals that call
process.exit or remove the pid file
explicitly before exiting.
Synchronously creates a pid file and returns a handle to it. Will throw an
exception if a pid file already exists and the
force parameter is false.
Synchronously removes a pid file. Does not throw if the pid file is missing or if the removal fails. Returns a boolean indicating whether the pid file removal succeeded.
Represents a handle to a pid file and expose an API to remove it either automatically at process exit or manually when the process exits due to an uncaught exception or a signal.
Synchronously removes the pid file. Does not throw if the pid file is missing or if the removal fails. Returns a boolean indicating whether the pid file removal succeeded.
Removes the pid file on normal process exit.
This code is free to use under the terms of the MIT license.