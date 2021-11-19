Node Package Editor: a CLI for one-off inspection and editing of properties in package.json files.
See also dot-json, a CLI for editing any JSON file.
npm install npe --global
cd some/node/project
# Get stuff from package.json
npe name
npe scripts
npe scripts.test
npe repository.url
open $(npe repository.url)
# Set stuff in package.json
npe name foo
npe scripts.start "node index.js"
# Keywords string will be turned into an array
# If commas are present, they'll be the delimiter. Otherwise spaces.
npe keywords "foo, bar, cheese whiz"
npe keywords "foo bar baz"
# The current working directory's package.json is used by default,
# but you can point to another package file with a flag:
npe name --package=some/other/package.json
npe name other --package=some/other/package.json
MIT