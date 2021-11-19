openbase logo
by Zeke Sikelianos
1.2.0 (see all)

Node Package Editor: a CLI for one-off inspection and editing of properties in package.json files.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

npe Build Status

Node Package Editor: a CLI for one-off inspection and editing of properties in package.json files.

See also dot-json, a CLI for editing any JSON file.

Installation

npm install npe --global

Usage

cd some/node/project

# Get stuff from package.json
npe name
npe scripts
npe scripts.test
npe repository.url
open $(npe repository.url)

# Set stuff in package.json
npe name foo
npe scripts.start "node index.js"

# Keywords string will be turned into an array
# If commas are present, they'll be the delimiter. Otherwise spaces.
npe keywords "foo, bar, cheese whiz"
npe keywords "foo bar baz"

# The current working directory's package.json is used by default,
# but you can point to another package file with a flag:
npe name --package=some/other/package.json
npe name other --package=some/other/package.json

License

MIT

