npe

Node Package Editor: a CLI for one-off inspection and editing of properties in package.json files.

See also dot-json, a CLI for editing any JSON file.

Installation

npm install npe --global

Usage

cd some/node/project npe name npe scripts npe scripts.test npe repository.url open $(npe repository.url) npe name foo npe scripts.start "node index.js" npe keywords "foo, bar, cheese whiz" npe keywords "foo bar baz" npe name --package=some/other/package.json npe name other --package=some/other/package.json

License

MIT