A better
npm publish
main and
master by default)
latest dist-tag
$ npm install --global np
$ np --help
Usage
$ np <version>
Version can be:
patch | minor | major | prepatch | preminor | premajor | prerelease | 1.2.3
Options
--any-branch Allow publishing from any branch
--branch Name of the release branch (default: main | master)
--no-cleanup Skips cleanup of node_modules
--no-tests Skips tests
--yolo Skips cleanup and testing
--no-publish Skips publishing
--preview Show tasks without actually executing them
--tag Publish under a given dist-tag
--no-yarn Don't use Yarn
--contents Subdirectory to publish
--no-release-draft Skips opening a GitHub release draft
--release-draft-only Only opens a GitHub release draft
--test-script Name of npm run script to run tests before publishing (default: test)
--no-2fa Don't enable 2FA on new packages (not recommended)
--message Version bump commit message. `%s` will be replaced with version. (default: '%s' with npm and 'v%s' with yarn)
Examples
$ np
$ np patch
$ np 1.0.2
$ np 1.0.2-beta.3 --tag=beta
$ np 1.0.2-beta.3 --tag=beta --contents=dist
Run
np without arguments to launch the interactive UI that guides you through publishing a new version.
np can be configured both locally and globally. When using the global
np binary, you can configure any of the CLI flags in either a
.np-config.js,
.np-config.cjs or
.np-config.json file in the home directory. When using the local
np binary, for example, in a
npm run script, you can configure
np by setting the flags in either a top-level
np field in
package.json or in a
.np-config.js,
.np-config.cjs or
.np-config.json file in the project directory. If it exists, the local installation will always take precedence. This ensures any local config matches the version of
np it was designed for.
Currently, these are the flags you can configure:
anyBranch - Allow publishing from any branch (
false by default).
branch - Name of the release branch (
master by default).
cleanup - Cleanup
node_modules (
true by default).
tests - Run
npm test (
true by default).
yolo - Skip cleanup and testing (
false by default).
publish - Publish (
true by default).
preview - Show tasks without actually executing them (
false by default).
tag - Publish under a given dist-tag (
latest by default).
yarn - Use yarn if possible (
true by default).
contents - Subdirectory to publish (
. by default).
releaseDraft - Open a GitHub release draft after releasing (
true by default).
testScript - Name of npm run script to run tests before publishing (
test by default).
2fa - Enable 2FA on new packages (
true by default) (setting this to
false is not recommended).
message - The commit message used for the version bump. Any
%s in the string will be replaced with the new version. By default, npm uses
%s and Yarn uses
v%s.
For example, this configures
np to never use Yarn and to use
dist as the subdirectory to publish:
package.json
{
"name": "superb-package",
"np": {
"yarn": false,
"contents": "dist"
}
}
.np-config.json
{
"yarn": false,
"contents": "dist"
}
.np-config.js or
.np-config.cjs
module.exports = {
yarn: false,
contents: 'dist'
};
Note: The global config only applies when using the global
np binary, and is never inherited when using a local binary.
You can use any of the test/version/publish related npm lifecycle hooks in your package.json to add extra behavior.
For example, here we build the documentation before tagging the release:
{
"name": "my-awesome-package",
"scripts": {
"version": "./build-docs && git add docs"
}
}
You can also add
np to a custom script in
package.json. This can be useful if you want all maintainers of a package to release the same way (Not forgetting to push Git tags, for example). However, you can't use
publish as name of your script because it's an npm defined lifecycle hook.
{
"name": "my-awesome-package",
"scripts": {
"release": "np"
},
"devDependencies": {
"np": "*"
}
}
If you want to run a user-defined test script before publishing instead of the normal
npm test or
yarn test, you can use
--test-script flag or the
testScript config. This can be useful when your normal test script is running with a
--watch flag or in case you want to run some specific tests (maybe on the packaged files) before publishing.
For example,
np --test-script=publish-test would run the
publish-test script instead of the default
test.
{
"name": "my-awesome-package",
"scripts": {
"test": "ava --watch",
"publish-test": "ava"
},
"devDependencies": {
"np": "*"
}
}
Set the
sign-git-tag npm config to have the Git tag signed:
$ npm config set sign-git-tag true
Or set the
version-sign-git-tag Yarn config:
$ yarn config set version-sign-git-tag true
You can use
np for packages that aren't publicly published to npm (perhaps installed from a private git repo).
Set
"private": true in your
package.json and the publishing step will be skipped. All other steps
including versioning and pushing tags will still be completed.
To publish scoped packages to the public registry, you need to set the access level to
public. You can do that by adding the following to your
package.json:
"publishConfig": {
"access": "public"
}
To publish a private Org-scoped package, you need to set the access level to
restricted. You can do that by adding the following to your
package.json:
"publishConfig": {
"access": "restricted"
}
Set the
registry option in package.json to the URL of your registry:
"publishConfig": {
"registry": "https://my-internal-registry.local"
}
If you use a Continuous Integration server to publish your tagged commits, use the
--no-publish flag to skip the publishing step of
np.
To publish to
gh-pages (or any other branch that serves your static assets), install
branchsite, an
np-like CLI tool aimed to complement
np, and create an npm "post" hook that runs after
np.
$ npm install --save-dev branchsite
"scripts": {
"deploy": "np",
"postdeploy": "bs"
}
For new packages, start the
version field in package.json at
0.0.0 and let
np bump it to
1.0.0 or
0.1.0 when publishing.
To release a minor/patch version for an old major version, create a branch from the major version's git tag and run
np:
$ git checkout -b fix-old-bug v1.0.0 # Where 1.0.0 is the previous major version
# Create some commits…
$ git push --set-upstream origin HEAD
$ np patch --any-branch --tag=v1
If you're using macOS Sierra 10.12.2 or later, your SSH key passphrase is no longer stored into the keychain by default. This may cause the
prerequisite step to run forever because it prompts for your passphrase in the background. To fix this, add the following lines to your
~/.ssh/config and run a simple Git command like
git fetch.
Host *
AddKeysToAgent yes
UseKeychain yes
If you're running into other issues when using SSH, please consult GitHub's support article.
The ignore strategy, either maintained in the
files-property in
package.json or in
.npmignore, is meant to help reduce the package size. To avoid broken packages caused by essential files being accidentally ignored,
np prints out all the new and unpublished files added to Git. Test files and other common files that are never published are not considered.
np assumes either a standard directory layout or a customized layout represented in the
directories property in
package.json.
If you get an error like this…
❯ Prerequisite check
✔ Ping npm registry
✔ Check npm version
✔ Check yarn version
✖ Verify user is authenticated
npm ERR! code E403
npm ERR! 403 Forbidden - GET https://registry.yarnpkg.com/-/package/my-awesome-package/collaborators?format=cli - Forbidden
…please check whether the command
npm access ls-collaborators my-awesome-package succeeds. If it doesn't, Yarn has overwritten your registry URL. To fix this, add the correct registry URL to
package.json:
"publishConfig": {
"registry": "https://registry.npmjs.org"
}
Node publish is a brilliant little CLI wizard wrapper around the standard `npm publish` command that helps you publish packages without forgetting anything or breaking convention. Especially helpful for newcomers learning how to publish their own packages.