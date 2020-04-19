A modernized Angular 4+ query builder based on jQuery QueryBuilder. Support for heavy customization with Angular components and provides a flexible way to handle custom data types.
npm install angular2-query-builder
Play with the Demo here.
app.module.ts
import { QueryBuilderModule } from "angular2-query-builder";
import { AppComponent } from "./app.component"
@NgModule(imports: [
...,
QueryBuilderModule,
IonicModule.forRoot(AppComponent) // (Optional) for IonicFramework 2+
])
export class AppModule { }
app.component.html
...
<query-builder [(ngModel)]='query' [config]='config'></query-builder>
...
app.component.ts
import { QueryBuilderConfig } from 'angular2-query-builder';
export class AppComponent {
query = {
condition: 'and',
rules: [
{field: 'age', operator: '<=', value: 'Bob'},
{field: 'gender', operator: '>=', value: 'm'}
]
};
config: QueryBuilderConfig = {
fields: {
age: {name: 'Age', type: 'number'},
gender: {
name: 'Gender',
type: 'category',
options: [
{name: 'Male', value: 'm'},
{name: 'Female', value: 'f'}
]
}
}
}
}
app.component.html
<query-builder [(ngModel)]='query' [config]='config'>
<ng-container *queryInput="let rule; type: 'date'">
<custom-datepicker [(ngModel)]="rule.value"></custom-datepicker>
</ng-container>
</query-builder>
app.component.ts
query = {
condition: 'and',
rules: [
{field: 'birthday', operator: '=', value: new Date()}
]
};
config: QueryBuilderConfig = {
fields: {
birthday: {name: 'Birthday', type: 'date', operators: ['=', '<=', '>']
defaultValue: (() => return new Date())
},
}
}
app.component.html
<query-builder [(ngModel)]='query' [config]='config' [classNames]='classNames'></query-builder>
app.component.ts
classNames: QueryBuilderClassNames = {
removeIcon: 'fa fa-minus',
addIcon: 'fa fa-plus',
arrowIcon: 'fa fa-chevron-right px-2',
button: 'btn',
buttonGroup: 'btn-group',
rightAlign: 'order-12 ml-auto',
switchRow: 'd-flex px-2',
switchGroup: 'd-flex align-items-center',
switchRadio: 'custom-control-input',
switchLabel: 'custom-control-label',
switchControl: 'custom-control custom-radio custom-control-inline',
row: 'row p-2 m-1',
rule: 'border',
ruleSet: 'border',
invalidRuleSet: 'alert alert-danger',
emptyWarning: 'text-danger mx-auto',
operatorControl: 'form-control',
operatorControlSize: 'col-auto pr-0',
fieldControl: 'form-control',
fieldControlSize: 'col-auto pr-0',
entityControl: 'form-control',
entityControlSize: 'col-auto pr-0',
inputControl: 'form-control',
inputControlSize: 'col-auto'
}
Example of how you can completely customize the query component with another library like Angular Material. For the full example, please look at the source code provided in the demo.
app.component.html
<query-builder [(ngModel)]='query' [config]='config'>
<ng-container *queryButtonGroup="let ruleset; let addRule=addRule; let addRuleSet=addRuleSet; let removeRuleSet=removeRuleSet">
<button type="button" mat-button (click)="addRule()">+ Rule</button>
<button type="button" mat-button (click)="addRuleSet()">+ Ruleset</button>
<button type="button" mat-button (click)="removeRuleSet()">- Ruleset</button>
</ng-container>
<ng-container *queryRemoveButton="let rule; let removeRule=removeRule">
<button type="button" mat-icon-button color="accent" (click)="removeRule(rule)">
<mat-icon>remove</mat-icon>
</button>
</ng-container>
<ng-container *querySwitchGroup="let ruleset">
<mat-radio-group *ngIf="ruleset" [(ngModel)]="ruleset.condition">
<mat-radio-button value="and">And</mat-radio-button>
<mat-radio-button value="or">Or</mat-radio-button>
</mat-radio-group>
</ng-container>
<ng-container *queryField="let rule; let fields=fields; let onChange=onChange">
<mat-form-field>
<mat-select [(ngModel)]="rule.field" (ngModelChange)="onChange($event, rule)">
<mat-option *ngFor="let field of fields" [value]="field.value">{{field.name}}</mat-option>
</mat-select>
</mat-form-field>
</ng-container>
<ng-container *queryOperator="let rule; let operators=operators">
<mat-form-field>
<mat-select [(ngModel)]="rule.operator">
<mat-option *ngFor="let value of operators" [value]="value">{{value}}</mat-option>
</mat-select>
</mat-form-field>
</ng-container>
<!-- Override input component for 'boolean' type -->
<ng-container *queryInput="let rule; type: 'boolean'">
<mat-checkbox [(ngModel)]="rule.value"></mat-checkbox>
</ng-container>
<!-- Override input component for 'category' type -->
<ng-container *queryInput="let rule; let field=field; let options=options; type: 'category'">
<mat-form-field>
<mat-select [(ngModel)]="rule.value" [placeholder]="field.name">
<mat-option *ngFor="let opt of options" [value]="opt.value">
{{ opt.name }}
</mat-option>
</mat-select>
</mat-form-field>
</ng-container>
...
</query-builder>
See documentation for more details on interfaces and properties.
query-builder
|Name
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Description
allowRuleset
boolean
|Optional
true
|Displays the
+ Ruleset button if
true.
allowCollapse
boolean
|Optional
false
|Enables collapsible rule sets if
true. (See Demo)
classNames
object
|Optional
|CSS class names for different child elements in
query-builder component.
config
QueryBuilderConfig
|Required
|Configuration object for the main component.
data
Ruleset
|Optional
|(Use
ngModel or
value instead.)
emptyMessage
string
|Optional
|Message to display for an empty Ruleset if empty rulesets are not allowed.
ngModel
Ruleset
|Optional
|Object that stores the state of the component. Supports 2-way binding.
operatorMap
{ [key: string]: string[] }
|Optional
|Used to map field types to list of operators.
persistValueOnFieldChange
boolean
|Optional
false
|If
true, when a field changes to another of the same type, and the type is one of: string, number, time, date, or boolean, persist the previous value. This option is ignored if config.calculateFieldChangeValue is provided.
config.calculateFieldChangeValue
(currentField: Field, nextField: Field, currentValue: any) => any
|Optional
|Used to calculate the new value when a rule's field changes.
value
Ruleset
|Optional
|Object that stores the state of the component.
Use these directives to replace different parts of query builder with custom components. See example, or demo to see how it's done.
queryInput
Used to replace the input component. Specify the type/queryInputType to match specific field types to input template.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
Rule
|Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator
field
Field
|Current field object which contains the field's value and name
options
Option[]
|List of options for the field, returned by
getOptions
onChange
() => void
|Callback to handle changes to the input component
queryOperator
Used to replace the query operator selection component.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
Rule
|Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator
operators
string[]
|List of operators for the field, returned by
getOperators
onChange
() => void
|Callback to handle changes to the operator component
type
string
|Input binding specifying the field type mapped to this input template, specified using syntax in above example
queryField
Used this directive to replace the query field selection component.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
Rule
|Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator
getFields
(entityName: string) => void
|Get the list of fields corresponding to an entity
fields
Field[]
|List of fields for the component, specified by
config
onChange
(fieldValue: string, rule: Rule) => void
|Callback to handle changes to the field component
queryEntity
Used to replace entity selection component.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
Rule
|Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator
entities
Entity[]
|List of entities for the component, specified by
config
onChange
(entityValue: string, rule: Rule) => void
|Callback to handle changes to the entity component
querySwitchGroup
Useful for replacing the switch controls, for example the AND/OR conditions. More custom conditions can be specified by using this directive to override the default component.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
RuleSet
|Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules
onChange
() => void
|Callback to handle changes to the switch group component
queryArrowIcon
Directive to replace the expand arrow used in collapse/accordion mode of the query builder.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
RuleSet
|Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules
queryEmptyWarning
Can be used to customize the default empty warning message, alternatively can specify the
emptyMessage property binding.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
RuleSet
|Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules
message
string
|Value passed to
emptyMessage
queryButtonGroup
For replacing the default button group for Add, Add Ruleset, Remove Ruleset buttons.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
RuleSet
|Current rule set object which contain a list of child rules
addRule
() => void
|Function to handle adding a new rule
addRuleSet
() => void
|Function to handle adding a new rule set
removeRuleSet
() => void
|Function to handle removing the current rule set
queryRemoveButton
Directive to replace the default remove single rule button component.
|Context Name
|Type
|Description
$implicit
Rule
|Current rule object which contains the field, value, and operator
removeRule
(rule: Rule) => void
|Function to handle removing a rule
That's it.
See the angular-library-seed project for details on how to build and run tests.