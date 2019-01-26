Use Now static deployments to upload and store files.
Install it with yarn
yarn add now-storage
Or with npm
npm i now-storage
Then load it inside your app.
const { upload } = require('now-storage');
And call the
upload function with your the Now token and the file to upload.
const { url } = await upload(process.env.NOW_TOKEN, {
name: 'my-file.txt',
content: 'This is a file uploaded with now-storage.'
});
The
url is going to be a string similar to
http://now-storage-bmjowtcani.now.sh/.
All the deployments are going to have the name
now-storage and the
upload
function is going to retry maximum 3 times to upload the file and another 3
times to create the deployment.
That could be configured passing a third argument to the
upload method with an
object using the following format.
await upload(process.env.NOW_TOKEN, {
name: 'my-file.txt',
content: 'This is a file uploaded with now-storage.'
}, {
deploymentName: 'now-storage',
retry: {
retries: 3
}
});
That's the default configuration, the
retry key could receive any
configuration from
async-retry.
To deploy to a team account instead of your personal account add
teamId to the
config.
await upload(process.env.NOW_TOKEN, {
name: 'my-file.txt',
content: 'This is a file uploaded with now-storage.'
}, { teamId: 'my-awsm-team' });