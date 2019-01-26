openbase logo
now-storage

by Sergio Xalambrí
1.3.0 (see all)

Use Now static deployments to upload and store files.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

6

GitHub Stars

91

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Now Storage

Use Now static deployments to upload and store files.

Usage

Install it with yarn

yarn add now-storage

Or with npm

npm i now-storage

Then load it inside your app.

const { upload } = require('now-storage');

And call the upload function with your the Now token and the file to upload.

const { url } = await upload(process.env.NOW_TOKEN, {
  name: 'my-file.txt',
  content: 'This is a file uploaded with now-storage.'
});

The url is going to be a string similar to http://now-storage-bmjowtcani.now.sh/.

Configuration

All the deployments are going to have the name now-storage and the upload function is going to retry maximum 3 times to upload the file and another 3 times to create the deployment.

That could be configured passing a third argument to the upload method with an object using the following format.

await upload(process.env.NOW_TOKEN, {
  name: 'my-file.txt',
  content: 'This is a file uploaded with now-storage.'
}, {
  deploymentName: 'now-storage',
  retry: {
    retries: 3
  }
});

That's the default configuration, the retry key could receive any configuration from async-retry.

To deploy to a team account instead of your personal account add teamId to the config.

await upload(process.env.NOW_TOKEN, {
  name: 'my-file.txt',
  content: 'This is a file uploaded with now-storage.'
}, { teamId: 'my-awsm-team' });

