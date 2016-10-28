This project is now deprecated! Please read this instead. 😊
This packages makes it very easy to share directories using now!
When running the
ns command, a temporary directory gets created. Within that directory, now-serve will insert a brand new
package.json that conforms to now's requirements and therefore contains a start script that runs a new instance of list when being executed on our servers.
All of this happens completely automatically. So after running the command, the only thing you need to do is wait a few seconds until your files have been deployed and share the link! 💥
Install it (needs at least node v6)
$ npm install now-serve -g
Run it
$ ns <file | dir> [options]
You can find a list of all options below.
|Usage
|Description
|-h, --help
|Output all available options
|-V, --version
|The version tag of the now-serve instance on your device
|‑c, ‑‑cmd [command]
|The command that should be run when starting
|-n, --name [name]
|The name for your deployment
|‑p, ‑‑packages <names>
|Custom packages to add to dependencies:
"gulp, koa"
|-a, --arguments
|A string containing arguments that will be passed on to now:
"force, debug" (basically the names of the flags but without dashes)
|-s, --single
|Serve single page apps with only one
index.html in the root directory
|--cache [seconds]
|How long static files should be cached in the browser
npm uninstall now-serve -g
npm link
npm start
Yeeha! Now can use the
ns command everywhere.