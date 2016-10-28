openbase logo
now-serve

by vercel
0.5.1 (see all)

Single-command static hosting

512

GitHub Stars

209

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

7

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This package is now deprecated! Please read this: https://zeit.co/blog/now-static

Readme

now-serve

This project is now deprecated! Please read this instead. 😊

Build Status XO code style Slack Channel

This packages makes it very easy to share directories using now!

How it works

When running the ns command, a temporary directory gets created. Within that directory, now-serve will insert a brand new package.json that conforms to now's requirements and therefore contains a start script that runs a new instance of list when being executed on our servers.

All of this happens completely automatically. So after running the command, the only thing you need to do is wait a few seconds until your files have been deployed and share the link! 💥

Usage

Install it (needs at least node v6)

$ npm install now-serve -g

Run it

$ ns <file | dir> [options]

You can find a list of all options below.

Options

UsageDescription
-h, --helpOutput all available options
-V, --versionThe version tag of the now-serve instance on your device
‑c, ‑‑cmd [command]The command that should be run when starting
-n, --name [name]The name for your deployment
‑p, ‑‑packages <names>Custom packages to add to dependencies: "gulp, koa"
-a, --arguments A string containing arguments that will be passed on to now: "force, debug" (basically the names of the flags but without dashes)
-s, --singleServe single page apps with only one index.html in the root directory
--cache [seconds]How long static files should be cached in the browser

Contribute

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device
  2. Uninstall now-serve if it's already installed: npm uninstall now-serve -g
  3. Link it to the global module directory: npm link
  4. Transpile the source code and watch for changes: npm start

Yeeha! Now can use the ns command everywhere.

