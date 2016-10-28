This project is now deprecated! Please read this instead. 😊

This packages makes it very easy to share directories using now!

How it works

When running the ns command, a temporary directory gets created. Within that directory, now-serve will insert a brand new package.json that conforms to now's requirements and therefore contains a start script that runs a new instance of list when being executed on our servers.

All of this happens completely automatically. So after running the command, the only thing you need to do is wait a few seconds until your files have been deployed and share the link! 💥

Usage

Install it (needs at least node v6)

$ npm install now-serve -g

Run it

$ ns <file | dir> [options]

You can find a list of all options below.

Options

Usage Description -h, --help Output all available options -V, --version The version tag of the now-serve instance on your device ‑c, ‑‑cmd [command] The command that should be run when starting -n, --name [name] The name for your deployment ‑p, ‑‑packages <names> Custom packages to add to dependencies: "gulp, koa" -a, --arguments A string containing arguments that will be passed on to now: "force, debug" (basically the names of the flags but without dashes) -s, --single Serve single page apps with only one index.html in the root directory --cache [seconds] How long static files should be cached in the browser

Contribute

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account and then clone it to your local device Uninstall now-serve if it's already installed: npm uninstall now-serve -g Link it to the global module directory: npm link Transpile the source code and watch for changes: npm start