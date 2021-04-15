Vercel builder for Sapper with SSR enabled

What's in it for you?

Deploy your Sapper app as a Lambda in 30 seconds.

Deploy your Sapper app as a Lambda in 30 seconds. Serve all static assets from a CDN.

Automatic configuration

Run npx vercel-sapper on an existing project.

Or create a new project with npx vercel-sapper my-project

🧪 This feature is experimental, let us know what you think => https://github.com/thgh/vercel-sapper/pull/47

Manual configuration

You must make 3 changes to your project to get started:

Configure vercel-sapper as builder in vercel.json Export the server instance in src/server.js Ignore the local build folder __sapper__

To install a working example of a vercel-sapper template ready for deployment or development, see the examples directory.

cd examples/sapper-template node install.js

1. Configure vercel-sapper as builder in vercel.json

{ "version" : 2 , "builds" : [{ "src" : "package.json" , "use" : "vercel-sapper" }] }

2. Export the server instance in src/server.js

const app = express() export default app

3. Ignore the local build folder __sapper__

Example .vercelignore :

__sapper__ node_modules

Consider also ignoring the cypress folder if you are not running tests.

4. Deploy to Vercel

Run vercel to build and deploy your project. You can install the vercel cli by running npm i -g vercel

Run sapper dev for local development. vercel dev does not work for local development

Options

Node.js version

You can change the Node.js version with the engines field.

Example package.json

{ "engines" : { "node" : "12.x" } }

Include files outside the __sapper__ folder

The static folder is always hosted on the Vercel CDN. Before v0.42 it was also included in the lambda function. Here is how to include it again:

Example vercel.json

{ "version" : 2 , "builds" : [ { "src" : "package.json" , "use" : "vercel-sapper" , "config" : { "include" : [ "static" ] } } ] }

Memory Configuration

You can change the amount of memory your lambda runs with. This is useful to optimise costs.

Note that reducing memory also reduces the amount of CPU available to the lambda, so try some values before you optimise too much.

{ "version" : 2 , "builds" : [ { "src" : "package.json" , "use" : "vercel-sapper" , "config" : { "memory" : 3008 } } ] }

Where builds[].config.memory can be any value allowed by AWS Lambda.

No-build usage

Useful if you are building the project on CI, and then want to just push the compiled source.

Recommended .vercelignore :

__sapper__/dev __sapper__/ export cypress node_modules

Example vercel.json

{ "version" : 2 , "builds" : [ { "src" : "package.json" , "use" : "vercel-sapper" , "config" : { "build" : false } } ] }

Changelog

Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.

Contributing

Contributions and feedback are very welcome.

This project aims to enable developers to deploy to Vercel with minimal config. New features should be in line with other builders like now-next. Please see the now Developer Reference for more info.