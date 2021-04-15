Vercel builder for Sapper with SSR enabled
Run
npx vercel-sapper on an existing project.
Or create a new project with
npx vercel-sapper my-project
🧪 This feature is experimental, let us know what you think => https://github.com/thgh/vercel-sapper/pull/47
You must make 3 changes to your project to get started:
vercel-sapper as builder in
vercel.json
src/server.js
__sapper__
To install a working example of a vercel-sapper template ready for deployment or development, see the
examples directory.
cd examples/sapper-template
node install.js
vercel-sapper as builder in
vercel.json
{
"version": 2,
"builds": [{ "src": "package.json", "use": "vercel-sapper" }]
}
src/server.js
const app = express() // or polka()
// app.use(...)
// app.listen(...)
export default app
__sapper__
Example
.vercelignore :
__sapper__
node_modules
Consider also ignoring the
cypress folder if you are not running tests.
Run
vercel to build and deploy your project. You can install the vercel cli by running
npm i -g vercel
Run
sapper dev for local development.
vercel dev does not work for local development
You can change the Node.js version with the engines field.
Example
package.json
{
"engines": {
"node": "12.x"
}
}
__sapper__ folder
The static folder is always hosted on the Vercel CDN. Before v0.42 it was also included in the lambda function. Here is how to include it again:
Example
vercel.json
{
"version": 2,
"builds": [
{
"src": "package.json",
"use": "vercel-sapper",
"config": {
"include": ["static"]
}
}
]
}
You can change the amount of memory your lambda runs with. This is useful to optimise costs.
Note that reducing memory also reduces the amount of CPU available to the lambda, so try some values before you optimise too much.
{
"version": 2,
"builds": [
{
"src": "package.json",
"use": "vercel-sapper",
"config": {
"memory": 3008
}
}
]
}
Where
builds[].config.memory can be any value allowed by AWS Lambda.
Useful if you are building the project on CI, and then want to just push the compiled source.
Recommended
.vercelignore:
__sapper__/dev
__sapper__/export
cypress
node_modules
Example
vercel.json
{
"version": 2,
"builds": [
{
"src": "package.json",
"use": "vercel-sapper",
"config": {
"build": false
}
}
]
}
Please see CHANGELOG for more information on what has changed recently.
Contributions and feedback are very welcome.
This project aims to enable developers to deploy to Vercel with minimal config. New features should be in line with other builders like now-next. Please see the now Developer Reference for more info.