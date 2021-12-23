Rust runtime for Vercel Functions.
Community-maintained package to support using Rust inside Vercel Functions as a Runtime.
First, you'll need a
vercel.json file in your project:
{
"functions": {
"api/**/*.rs": {
"runtime": "vercel-rust@3.1.2"
}
}
}
A Vercel Function will be created for every file that matches
api/**/*.rs. Next, you can create a new Function
api/user.rs:
use http::{StatusCode};
use vercel_lambda::{lambda, error::VercelError, IntoResponse, Request, Response};
use std::error::Error;
fn handler(_: Request) -> Result<impl IntoResponse, VercelError> {
let response = Response::builder()
.status(StatusCode::OK)
.header("Content-Type", "text/plain")
.body("Hello World")
.expect("Internal Server Error");
Ok(response)
}
// Start the runtime with the handler
fn main() -> Result<(), Box<dyn Error>> {
Ok(lambda!(handler))
}
Finally, we need an
api/Cargo.toml file:
[package]
name = "index"
version = "1.0.0"
authors = ["Your Name <your@site.com>"]
edition = "2018"
[dependencies]
http = "0.1"
vercel_lambda = "*"
[lib]
name = "util"
path = "_util.rs"
Note:
Cargo.toml must exist on the same level as the
.rs files.
This Builder supports installing dependencies defined in the
Cargo.toml file.
Furthermore, more system dependencies can be installed at build time with the presence of a shell
build.sh file in the same directory as the entrypoint file.
With
vercel dev and
vercel-rust, you can develop your Rust-based lamdas on your own machine.
During local development with
vercel dev, ensure
rust and
cargo are already installed and available in your
PATH, since they will not be installed automatically. The recommended way to install
rust and
cargo on your machine is with rustup.
Since this project contains both Rust and Node.js code, you need to install the relevant dependencies. If you're only working on the JavaScript side, you only need to install those dependencies (and vice-versa).
# install node dependencies
npm install
# install cargo dependencies
cargo fetch
To get around this limitation, create build entries in your
vercel.json file for each
Cargo.toml that represents a Function within your workspace. In your
.vercelignore, you'll want to add any binary or library project folders that aren't needed for your lambdas to speed up the build process like your
Cargo.toml workspace.
It's also recommended to have a
Cargo.lock alongside your lambda
Cargo.toml files to speed up the build process. You can do this by running cargo check or a similar command within each project folder that contains a lambda.
If you have a compelling case for workspaces to be supported by
vercel-rust which are too cumbersome with this workaround, please submit an issue! We're always looking for feedback.
For more information, please see this issue.