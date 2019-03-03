Single CI command to deploy new code to Zeit Now Includes e2e tests and the alias switch

What and why

I am super excited about Zeit Now tool; this is the "missing CI tool" for it. A single command now-pipeline

deploys new version

tests it

switches alias to the new deployment

takes down the old deployment

Should be enough to automatically update the server or service running in the cloud without breaking anything.

Install and use

npm i -g now-pipeline

Set NOW_TOKEN CI environment variable with a token that you can get from Zeit account page

Add CI command to now-pipeline . By default it will execute npm test and will pass the deployed url as NOW_URL environment variable. You can customize everything.

Example

Simple Travis commands

script: - npm i -g now-pipeline - now-pipeline

Prune existing deploys (if they do not have an alias) and show the deploy.

script: - npm i -g now-pipeline - now-pipeline-prune - now-pipeline - now-pipeline-list

Set domain alias if there is no existing one

script: - npm i -g now-pipeline - now-pipeline --alias foo.domain.com

Pass in path to be used as deploy directory

script: - npm i -g now-pipeline - now-pipeline --dir your/directory

Pass test command and name of the environment variable for deployed url

script: - npm i -g now-pipeline - now-pipeline --as HOST --test "npm run e2e"

Example projects

Additional bin commands

now-pipeline-list - see the current deploys for the current project

- see the current deploys for the current project now-pipeline-prune - remove all non-aliased deploys for the current project

You can pass custom test command to the pipeline to be used after deploying fresh install using --test "command" argument. The command will get NOW_URL environment variable with new install. For example

npm i -g now-pipeline now-pipeline -- test "npm run prod-test"

where the package.json has

{ "scripts" : { "prod-test" : "e2e-test $NOW_URL" } }

Debugging

You can see verbose log messages by running this tool with environment variable DEBUG=now-pipeline

Details

now-pipeline uses Zeit API via now-client.

uses Zeit API via now-client. You can see the list of recent actions at Zeit dashboard.

It discovers files to send using pkgd, you can see the files by using the following command (read Smaller published NPM modules for more details)

t= " $(npm pack .) " ; wc -c " ${t} " ; tar tvf " ${t} " ; rm " ${t} "

file .npmignore is considered an optional file

