Single CI command to deploy new code to Zeit Now Includes e2e tests and the alias switch
This repo is first time OSS contributor friendly. See these issues to contribute in meaningful way.
I am super excited
about Zeit Now tool; this is the "missing CI tool"
for it. A single command
now-pipeline
Should be enough to automatically update the server or service running in the cloud without breaking anything.
npm i -g now-pipeline
Set
NOW_TOKEN CI environment variable with a token that you can get from
Zeit account page
Add CI command to
now-pipeline. By default it will execute
npm test
and will pass the deployed url as
NOW_URL environment variable. You can
customize everything.
Simple Travis commands
script:
# after unit tests
- npm i -g now-pipeline
- now-pipeline
Prune existing deploys (if they do not have an alias) and show the deploy.
script:
- npm i -g now-pipeline
- now-pipeline-prune
- now-pipeline
- now-pipeline-list
Set domain alias if there is no existing one
script:
- npm i -g now-pipeline
- now-pipeline --alias foo.domain.com
Pass in path to be used as deploy directory
script:
- npm i -g now-pipeline
- now-pipeline --dir your/directory
Pass test command and name of the environment variable for deployed url
script:
- npm i -g now-pipeline
- now-pipeline --as HOST --test "npm run e2e"
now-pipeline-list - see the current deploys for the current project
now-pipeline-prune - remove all non-aliased deploys for the current project
You can pass custom test command to the pipeline to be used after deploying
fresh install using
--test "command" argument. The command will get
NOW_URL
environment variable with new install. For example
npm i -g now-pipeline
now-pipeline --test "npm run prod-test"
where the
package.json has
{
"scripts": {
"prod-test": "e2e-test $NOW_URL"
}
}
You can see verbose log messages by running this tool with environment variable
DEBUG=now-pipeline
now-pipeline uses Zeit API via now-client.
t="$(npm pack .)"; wc -c "${t}"; tar tvf "${t}"; rm "${t}"
.npmignore is considered an optional file
Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2016
License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.
Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github
Copyright (c) 2016 Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com>
Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:
The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.
THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.