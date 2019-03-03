openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
np

now-pipeline

by Gleb Bahmutov
1.10.0 (see all)

Simple CI pipeline with goal to deploy new version at Zeit Now cloud if tests pass

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

81

GitHub Stars

143

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

now-pipeline

Single CI command to deploy new code to Zeit Now Includes e2e tests and the alias switch

NPM

Build status semantic-release js-standard-style first-timers-only next-update-travis badge

First time contributors

This repo is first time OSS contributor friendly. See these issues to contribute in meaningful way.

What and why

I am super excited about Zeit Now tool; this is the "missing CI tool" for it. A single command now-pipeline

  • deploys new version
  • tests it
  • switches alias to the new deployment
  • takes down the old deployment

Should be enough to automatically update the server or service running in the cloud without breaking anything.

Install and use

npm i -g now-pipeline

Set NOW_TOKEN CI environment variable with a token that you can get from Zeit account page

Add CI command to now-pipeline. By default it will execute npm test and will pass the deployed url as NOW_URL environment variable. You can customize everything.

Example

Simple Travis commands

script:
  # after unit tests
  - npm i -g now-pipeline
  - now-pipeline

Prune existing deploys (if they do not have an alias) and show the deploy.

script:
  - npm i -g now-pipeline
  - now-pipeline-prune
  - now-pipeline
  - now-pipeline-list

Set domain alias if there is no existing one

script:
  - npm i -g now-pipeline
  - now-pipeline --alias foo.domain.com

Pass in path to be used as deploy directory

script:
  - npm i -g now-pipeline
  - now-pipeline --dir your/directory

Pass test command and name of the environment variable for deployed url

script:
  - npm i -g now-pipeline
  - now-pipeline --as HOST --test "npm run e2e"

Example projects

Additional bin commands

  • now-pipeline-list - see the current deploys for the current project
  • now-pipeline-prune - remove all non-aliased deploys for the current project

You can pass custom test command to the pipeline to be used after deploying fresh install using --test "command" argument. The command will get NOW_URL environment variable with new install. For example

npm i -g now-pipeline
now-pipeline --test "npm run prod-test"

where the package.json has

{
  "scripts": {
    "prod-test": "e2e-test $NOW_URL"
  }
}

Debugging

You can see verbose log messages by running this tool with environment variable DEBUG=now-pipeline

Details

t="$(npm pack .)"; wc -c "${t}"; tar tvf "${t}"; rm "${t}"
  • file .npmignore is considered an optional file
  • next-update is a similar "if tests pass, upgrade" tool for your NPM dependencies.

Small print

Author: Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com> © 2016

License: MIT - do anything with the code, but don't blame me if it does not work.

Support: if you find any problems with this module, email / tweet / open issue on Github

MIT License

Copyright (c) 2016 Gleb Bahmutov <gleb.bahmutov@gmail.com>

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial