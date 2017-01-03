Stream your now.sh logs to your terminal https://logs.now.sh
Step 1 Install the node module
npm install now-logs --save
Step 2 Come up with a secret key and require the now-logs module
require('now-logs')('my-secret-key')
Step 3 Install the cli tool
npm install now-logs -g
Step 4 See the realtime logs using your secret key
That's it! Logs will stream to your terminal
Realtime logging allows you to see your server's output (stdout and stderr) as the program outputs them.
However, there is no persistence. The logs are not stored anywhere and there is no history to look at.
These are both incredible services and you should be using them. now-logs is a simple logging system that can be used before utilizing these tools.
The secret-key is just a string you come up with. This will allow you and only the people who know the secret to see your server logs.
Yes. Check out the code of now-logs on GitHub and contribute.
now-logs uses websockets to stream all output of your server to the now-logs-server hosted at logs.now.sh. The server then streams the logs to connected now-logs clients.
While it is not required, you may host your own private now-logs-server. Learn more on the now-logs-server GitHub page.
No. This is my personal project, built in the spirit of the now eco-system.
Tal Bereznitskey. Found me on Twitter as @ketacode at https://twitter.com/ketacode