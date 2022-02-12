Firebase Admin Node.js SDK

Table of Contents

Overview

Firebase provides the tools and infrastructure you need to develop your app, grow your user base, and earn money. The Firebase Admin Node.js SDK enables access to Firebase services from privileged environments (such as servers or cloud) in Node.js.

For more information, visit the Firebase Admin SDK setup guide.

Installation

The Firebase Admin Node.js SDK is available on npm as firebase-admin :

$ npm install --save firebase-admin

To use the module in your application, require it from any JavaScript file:

const { initializeApp } = require ( "firebase-admin/app" ); initializeApp();

If you are using ES2015, you can import the module instead:

import { initializeApp } from "firebase-admin/app" ; initializeApp();

Contributing

Please refer to the CONTRIBUTING page for more information about how you can contribute to this project. We welcome bug reports, feature requests, code review feedback, and also pull requests.

Supported Environments

We support Node.js 12 and higher.

Please also note that the Admin SDK should only be used in server-side/back-end environments controlled by the app developer. This includes most server and serverless platforms (both on-premise and in the cloud). It is not recommended to use the Admin SDK in client-side environments.

Documentation

Acknowledgments

Thanks to the team at Casetext for transferring ownership of the firebase-admin npm module over to the Firebase team and for their longtime use and support of the Firebase platform.

License

Firebase Admin Node.js SDK is licensed under the Apache License, version 2.0.

Your use of Firebase is governed by the Terms of Service for Firebase Services.