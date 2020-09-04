Deno builder for Vercel - run Deno on vercel . 🦕 + λ = ❤️

This builder allows you to run Deno as a lambda on vercel .

Usage

If you're unfamiliar with vercel runtimes, please read the runtime docs first. This runtime can be used like any other Community Runtime.

{ "functions" : { "api/**/*.{j,t}s" : { "runtime" : "now-deno@0.4.0" } } }

Note: You need vercel v17.x or above to use the above configuration.

import { APIGatewayProxyEvent, APIGatewayProxyResult, Context, } from 'https://deno.land/x/lambda/mod.ts' ; export async function handler ( event: APIGatewayProxyEvent, context: Context ): Promise < APIGatewayProxyResult > { return { statusCode: 200 , body: `Welcome to deno ${Deno.version.deno} 🦕` , headers: { 'content-type' : 'text/html; charset=utf-8' , }, }; }

That's the simplest way to use this runtime!

Advanced usage

Specific Deno version

To use a specific version of Deno you can specify a environment variable in your vercel.json :

{ "functions" : { ... }, "env" : { "DENO_VERSION" : "0.42.0" } }

Unstable mode

To use Deno's unstable mode you can specify the environment variable DENO_UNSTABLE in your vercel.json :

{ "functions" : { ... }, "env" : { "DENO_UNSTABLE" : "true" } }

TS Config

To pass a custom config, you can specify the variable DENO_CONFIG in your now.json :

{ "functions" : { ... }, "env" : { "DENO_CONFIG" : "tsconfig.json" } }

Custom pre-package script

You can place a build.sh function in the root of your deploy directory. This will be executed before the function is packaged up.

vercel dev

vercel dev is currently only supported on macOS and Linux. It is not supported on Windows.

If you have have deno installed in your path then you can use vercel dev with this runtime. It should work just like any other runtime.

Credits

This was only possible due to the great work of Andy Hayden who made the first attempts at running deno in a lambda function.