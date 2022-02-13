openbase logo
by vercel
21.0.1

Develop. Preview. Ship.

Documentation
11.3K

GitHub Stars

8.3K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2d ago

Contributors

181

Package

Dependencies

6

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Node.js Real-time

Deprecated!
"now" is deprecated and will stop receiving updates on December 31, 2020. Please use "vercel" instead.

Vercel

Develop. Preview. Ship.

Documentation · Changelog · Templates · CLI


Vercel

Vercel is a platform for static sites and frontend frameworks, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.

We provide a frictionless developer experience to take care of the hard things: deploy instantly, scale automatically, and serve personalized content around the globe.

We make it easy for frontend teams to develop, preview, and ship delightful user experiences, where performance is the default.

100
Sumin Son197 Ratings0 Reviews
Focusing on focusing
2 months ago
Nikita Rykov - 3 months ago
Let's code! Tomorrow...
3 months ago
cloudmind7 - 3 months ago
3 months ago
Dashon 'DJ' Hawkins - 1 year ago
Full-stack Javascript/Node.js developer, architect, & engineer in junior/mid role & CEO @GhettoGeek LLC; boutique, full-service digital agency downtown Phx, AZ.
1 year ago
Saito - December 9, 2020
ts dev
December 9, 2020

