noVNC is both a HTML VNC client JavaScript library and an application built on top of that library. noVNC runs well in any modern browser including mobile browsers (iOS and Android).
Many companies, projects and products have integrated noVNC including OpenStack, OpenNebula, LibVNCServer, and ThinLinc. See the Projects and Companies wiki page for a more complete list with additional info and links.
The project website is found at novnc.com. Notable commits, announcements and news are posted to @noVNC.
If you are a noVNC developer/integrator/user (or want to be) please join the noVNC discussion group.
Bugs and feature requests can be submitted via github issues. If you have questions about using noVNC then please first use the discussion group. We also have a wiki with lots of helpful information.
If you are looking for a place to start contributing to noVNC, a good place to start would be the issues that are marked as "patchwelcome". Please check our contribution guide though.
noVNC uses many modern web technologies so a formal requirement list is not available. However these are the minimum versions we are currently aware of:
noVNC follows the standard VNC protocol, but unlike other VNC clients it does require WebSockets support. Many servers include support (e.g. x11vnc/libvncserver, QEMU, and MobileVNC), but for the others you need to use a WebSockets to TCP socket proxy. noVNC has a sister project websockify that provides a simple such proxy.
Use the
novnc_proxy script to automatically download and start websockify, which
includes a mini-webserver and the WebSockets proxy. The
--vnc option is
used to specify the location of a running VNC server:
./utils/novnc_proxy --vnc localhost:5901
If you don't need to expose the web server to public internet, you can bind to localhost:
./utils/novnc_proxy --vnc localhost:5901 --listen localhost:6081
Point your browser to the cut-and-paste URL that is output by the
novnc_proxy
script. Hit the Connect button, enter a password if the VNC server has one
configured, and enjoy!
Running the command below will install the latest release of noVNC from Snap:
sudo snap install novnc
You can run the Snap-package installed novnc directly with, for example:
novnc --listen 6081 --vnc localhost:5901 # /snap/bin/novnc if /snap/bin is not in your PATH
The Snap package also has the capability to run a 'novnc' service which can be configured to listen on multiple ports connecting to multiple VNC servers (effectively a service runing multiple instances of novnc). Instructions (with example values):
List current services (out-of-box this will be blank):
sudo snap get novnc services
Key Value
services.n6080 {...}
services.n6081 {...}
Create a new service that listens on port 6082 and connects to the VNC server running on port 5902 on localhost:
sudo snap set novnc services.n6082.listen=6082 services.n6082.vnc=localhost:5902
(Any services you define with 'snap set' will be automatically started) Note that the name of the service, 'n6082' in this example, can be anything as long as it doesn't start with a number or contain spaces/special characters.
View the configuration of the service just created:
sudo snap get novnc services.n6082
Key Value
services.n6082.listen 6082
services.n6082.vnc localhost:5902
Disable a service (note that because of a limitation in Snap it's currently not possible to unset config variables, setting them to blank values is the way to disable a service):
sudo snap set novnc services.n6082.listen='' services.n6082.vnc=''
(Any services you set to blank with 'snap set' like this will be automatically stopped)
Verify that the service is disabled (blank values):
sudo snap get novnc services.n6082
Key Value
services.n6082.listen
services.n6082.vnc
Please see our other documents for how to integrate noVNC in your own software, or deploying the noVNC application in production environments:
Do you want to be on this list? Check out our contribution guide and start hacking!