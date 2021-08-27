This project is created as react-nouislider package is not well maintained. Also you can have a look at other natives react sliders: https://www.google.com/search?q=react+slider
Wraps leongersen/noUiSlider in a react component.
All the options used in nouislider-react are then passed to noUiSlider. See the noUiSlider documentation before opening issues.
clickablePips use to move the slider by clicking pips
npm install nouislider-react
or
yarn add nouislider-react
import React from "react";
import Nouislider from "nouislider-react";
import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css";
const Slider = () => (
<Nouislider range={{ min: 0, max: 100 }} start={[20, 80]} connect />
);
import React from "react";
import Nouislider from "nouislider-react";
import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css";
import "./colorpicker.css";
const COLORS = ["red", "green", "blue"];
class Colorpicker extends React.Component {
state = {
color: "rgb(127, 127, 127)"
};
onUpdate = index => (render, handle, value, un, percent) => {
colors[index] = value[0];
this.setState({ color: `rgb(${colors.join(",")})` });
};
render() {
const { color } = this.state;
return (
<div className="slider" id="colorpicker">
{COLORS.map((item, index) => (
<Nouislider
key={item}
id={item}
start={127}
connect={[true, false]}
orientation="vertical"
range={{
min: 0,
max: 255
}}
onUpdate={this.onUpdate(index)}
/>
))}
<div id="result" style={{ background: color, color }} />
</div>
);
}
}
import React from "react";
import Nouislider from "nouislider-react";
import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css";
class Slider extends React.Component {
state = {
textValue: null,
percent: null
};
onSlide = (render, handle, value, un, percent) => {
this.setState({
textValue: value[0].toFixed(2),
percent: percent[0].toFixed(2)
});
};
render() {
const { textValue, percent } = this.state;
return (
<div>
<Nouislider
connect
start={[500, 4000]}
behaviour="tap"
range={{
min: [0],
"10%": [500, 500],
"50%": [4000, 1000],
max: [10000]
}}
onSlide={this.onSlide}
/>
{textValue && percent && (
<div>
Value: {textValue}, {percent} %
</div>
)}
</div>
);
}
}
import React from "react";
import Nouislider from "nouislider-react";
import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css";
const KeyboardSlider = () => (
<Nouislider
accessibility
start={10}
step={10}
range={{
min: 0,
max: 100
}}
/>
);
class KeyboardSlider extends React.Component {
state = { ref: null };
changeByRef = () => {
const { ref } = this.state;
if (ref && ref.noUiSlider) {
ref.noUiSlider.set(20);
}
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.changeByRef}>Change with ref</button>
<Nouislider
instanceRef={instance => {
if (instance && !ref) {
this.setState({ ref: instance });
}
}}
start={0}
range={{
min: 0,
max: 100
}}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
import React from "react";
import Nouislider from "nouislider-react";
import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css";
const KeyboardSlider = () => (
<Nouislider
start={[50]}
pips={{ mode: "count", values: 5 }}
clickablePips
range={{
min: 0,
max: 100
}}
/>
);
import React from "react";
import Nouislider from "nouislider-react";
import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css";
class KeyboardSlider extends React.Component {
state = { value: 0 };
handleClick = () => {
this.setState(prevState => ({ value: prevState + 10 }));
};
render() {
return (
<div>
<button onClick={this.handleClick}>Change state</button>
<Nouislider
start={this.state.value}
range={{
min: 0,
max: 100
}}
/>
</div>
);
}
}
npm install
cd example && npm install
npm run dev
You now have examples running on
http://localhost:3004
Also you can check them here