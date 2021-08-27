This project is created as react-nouislider package is not well maintained. Also you can have a look at other natives react sliders: https://www.google.com/search?q=react+slider

Wraps leongersen/noUiSlider in a react component.

Documentation

All the options used in nouislider-react are then passed to noUiSlider. See the noUiSlider documentation before opening issues.

Also there are extra options to implement new features:

clickablePips use to move the slider by clicking pips

Usage

npm install nouislider-react

or

yarn add nouislider-react

import React from "react" ; import Nouislider from "nouislider-react" ; import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css" ; const Slider = () => ( < Nouislider range = {{ min: 0 , max: 100 }} start = {[20, 80 ]} connect /> );

Examples

import React from "react" ; import Nouislider from "nouislider-react" ; import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css" ; import "./colorpicker.css" ; const COLORS = [ "red" , "green" , "blue" ]; class Colorpicker extends React . Component { state = { color : "rgb(127, 127, 127)" }; onUpdate = index => ( render, handle, value, un, percent ) => { colors[index] = value[ 0 ]; this .setState({ color : `rgb( ${colors.join( "," )} )` }); }; render() { const { color } = this .state; return ( <div className="slider" id="colorpicker"> {COLORS.map((item, index) => ( <Nouislider key={item} id={item} start={127} connect={[true, false]} orientation="vertical" range={{ min: 0, max: 255 }} onUpdate={this.onUpdate(index)} /> ))} <div id="result" style={{ background: color, color }} /> </div> ); } }

Non linear slider:

import React from "react" ; import Nouislider from "nouislider-react" ; import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css" ; class Slider extends React . Component { state = { textValue : null , percent : null }; onSlide = ( render, handle, value, un, percent ) => { this .setState({ textValue : value[ 0 ].toFixed( 2 ), percent : percent[ 0 ].toFixed( 2 ) }); }; render() { const { textValue, percent } = this .state; return ( < div > < Nouislider connect start = {[500, 4000 ]} behaviour = "tap" range = {{ min: [ 0 ], " 10 %" : [ 500 , 500 ], " 50 %" : [ 4000 , 1000 ], max: [ 10000 ] }} onSlide = {this.onSlide} /> {textValue && percent && ( < div > Value: {textValue}, {percent} % </ div > )} </ div > ); } }

Adding keyboard support:

import React from "react" ; import Nouislider from "nouislider-react" ; import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css" ; const KeyboardSlider = () => ( < Nouislider accessibility start = {10} step = {10} range = {{ min: 0 , max: 100 }} /> );

Using with ref:

class KeyboardSlider extends React . Component { state = { ref : null }; changeByRef = () => { const { ref } = this .state; if (ref && ref.noUiSlider) { ref.noUiSlider.set( 20 ); } }; render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.changeByRef} > Change with ref </ button > < Nouislider instanceRef = {instance => { if (instance && !ref) { this.setState({ ref: instance }); } }} start={0} range={{ min: 0, max: 100 }} /> </ div > ); } }

Moving the slider by clicking pips:

import React from "react" ; import Nouislider from "nouislider-react" ; import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css" ; const KeyboardSlider = () => ( < Nouislider start = {[50]} pips = {{ mode: " count ", values: 5 }} clickablePips range = {{ min: 0 , max: 100 }} /> );

Change start:

import React from "react" ; import Nouislider from "nouislider-react" ; import "nouislider/distribute/nouislider.css" ; class KeyboardSlider extends React . Component { state = { value : 0 }; handleClick = () => { this .setState( prevState => ({ value : prevState + 10 })); }; render() { return ( < div > < button onClick = {this.handleClick} > Change state </ button > < Nouislider start = {this.state.value} range = {{ min: 0 , max: 100 }} /> </ div > ); } }

Examples

Fork this repository and clone your version of the repo Install dependencies

npm install

Install example dependencies

cd example && npm install

Start example server locally

npm run dev

TODO

Find solution for auto release process

Find solution for auto release process Replace custom example process with docz

Replace custom example process with Rewrite Typescript declaration

You now have examples running on http://localhost:3004

Also you can check them here