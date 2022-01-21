openbase logo
nou

nouislider

by Léon Gersen
15.5.0 (see all)

noUiSlider is a lightweight, ARIA-accessible JavaScript range slider with multi-touch and keyboard support. It is fully GPU animated: no reflows, so it is fast; even on older devices. It also fits wonderfully in responsive designs and has no dependencies.

Readme

noUiSlider

noUiSlider is a lightweight JavaScript range slider.

  • Accessible with aria and keyboard support
  • GPU animated: no reflows, so fast; even on older devices
  • All modern browsers and IE > 9 are supported
  • No dependencies
  • Fully responsive
  • Multi-touch support on Android, iOS and Windows devices
  • Tons of examples and answered Stack Overflow questions

License

noUiSlider is licensed MIT.

It can be used for free and without any attribution, in any personal or commercial project.

Documentation

An extensive documentation, including examples, options and configuration details, is available here:

noUiSlider documentation.

Contributing

See Contributing.

Sponsorship

noUiSlider is a stable project that still receives a lot of feature requests. A lot of these are interesting, but require a good amount of effort to implement, test and document. Sponsorship of this project will allow me to spend some more of my time on these feature requests.

Please consider sponsoring the project by clicking the "❤ Sponsor" button above. Thanks!

Tooling

Cross-browser testing kindly provided by BrowserStack.

Tested with BrowserStack

