noUiSlider

noUiSlider is a lightweight JavaScript range slider.

Accessible with aria and keyboard support

with and keyboard support GPU animated: no reflows, so fast; even on older devices

All modern browsers and IE > 9 are supported

No dependencies

Fully responsive

Multi-touch support on Android, iOS and Windows devices

on Android, iOS and Windows devices Tons of examples and answered Stack Overflow questions

License

noUiSlider is licensed MIT.

It can be used for free and without any attribution, in any personal or commercial project.

An extensive documentation, including examples, options and configuration details, is available here:

noUiSlider documentation.

Contributing

See Contributing.

noUiSlider is a stable project that still receives a lot of feature requests. A lot of these are interesting, but require a good amount of effort to implement, test and document. Sponsorship of this project will allow me to spend some more of my time on these feature requests.

Please consider sponsoring the project by clicking the "❤ Sponsor" button above. Thanks!

Tooling

Cross-browser testing kindly provided by BrowserStack.