noUiSlider is a lightweight JavaScript range slider.
aria and keyboard support
noUiSlider is licensed MIT.
It can be used for free and without any attribution, in any personal or commercial project.
An extensive documentation, including examples, options and configuration details, is available here:
See Contributing.
noUiSlider is a stable project that still receives a lot of feature requests. A lot of these are interesting, but require a good amount of effort to implement, test and document. Sponsorship of this project will allow me to spend some more of my time on these feature requests.
Please consider sponsoring the project by clicking the "❤ Sponsor" button above. Thanks!
Cross-browser testing kindly provided by BrowserStack.