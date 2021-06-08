Notyf

Notyf is a minimalistic JavaScript library for toast notifications. It's responsive, A11Y compatible, dependency-free and tiny (~3KB). Easy integration with React, Angular, Aurelia, Vue, and Svelte.

Features

📱 Responsive

👓 A11Y compatible

🔥 Strongly typed codebase (TypeScript Typings readily available)

⚡️ 4 types of bundles exposed: ES6, CommonJS, UMD, and IIFE (for vanilla, framework-free usage).

🎯 End-to-end testing with Cypress

🎸 Easily plugable to modern frameworks. Recipes available to integrate with React, Angular, Aurelia, Vue, and Svelte.

✨ Optional ripple-like fancy revealing effect

😈 Simple but highly extensible API. Create your own toast types and customize them.

🎃 Support to render custom HTML content within the toasts

🐣 Tiny footprint (<3K gzipped)

👴🏽 Works on IE11

Demo: carlosroso.com/notyf

Installation

npm i notyf

Usage

This section explains the base case using the minified bundle. See the quick recipes section for instructions to plug Notyf into Angular, React, Aurelia, Vue, or Svelte.

Add the css and js files to your main document:

< html > < head > ... < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/notyf@3/notyf.min.css" > </ head > < body > ... < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/notyf@3/notyf.min.js" > </ script > </ body > </ html >

Files are delivered via CDN by jsdeliver

Basic

var notyf = new Notyf(); notyf.error( 'You must fill out the form before moving forward' ); notyf.success( 'Your changes have been successfully saved!' );

With module bundlers

Notyf ships with an ES6 bundle referenced from the module key of its package.json. This is the file that module bundlers like Webpack will use when using the package. Notyf is exported as a class under the notyf namespace. Typings are also available.

import { Notyf } from 'notyf' ; import 'notyf/notyf.min.css' ; const notyf = new Notyf(); notyf.error( 'Please fill out the form' );

API

You can set some options when creating a Notyf instance.

new Notyf(options: INotyfOptions)

Param Type Default Details duration number 2000 Number of miliseconds before hiding the notification. Use 0 for infinite duration. ripple boolean true Whether to show the notification with a ripple effect position INotyfPosition {x:'right',y:'bottom'} Viewport location where notifications are rendered dismissible boolean false Whether to allow users to dismiss the notification with a button types INotyfNotificationOptions[] Success and error toasts Array with individual configurations for each type of toast

Dismiss a specific notification.

const notyf = new Notyf(); const notification = notyf.success( 'Address updated' ); notyf.dismiss(notification);

Dismiss all the active notifications.

const notyf = new Notyf(); notyf.success( 'Address updated' ); notyf.error( 'Please fill out the form' ); notyf.dismissAll();

Events

Every individual notification emits events. You can register listeners using the on method.

Triggers when the notification is clicked

const notyf = new Notyf(); const notification = notyf.success( 'Address updated. Click here to continue' ); notification.on( 'click' , ({target, event}) => { window .location.href = '/' ; });

Triggers when the notification is manually (not programatically) dismissed.

const notyf = new Notyf(); notyf .error({ message : 'There has been an error. Dismiss to retry.' , dismissible : true }) .on( 'dismiss' , ({target, event}) => foobar.retry());

Interfaces

INotyfPosition

Viewport location where notifications are rendered.

Param Type Details x left \| center \| right x-position y top \| center \| bottom y-position

INotyfNotificationOptions

Configuration interface for each individual toast.

Param Type Details type string Notification type for which this configuration will be applied className string Custom class name to be set in the toast wrapper element duration number 2000 icon string INotyfIcon false Either a string with HTML markup, an object with the properties of the icon, or 'false' to hide the icon background string Background color of the toast message string Message to be rendered inside of the toast. Becomes the default message when used in the global config. ripple boolean Whether or not to render the ripple at revealing dismissible boolean Whether to allow users to dismiss the notification with a button

INotyfIcon

Icon configuration

Param Type Details className string Custom class name to be set in the icon element tagName string HTML5 tag used to render the icon text string Inner text rendered within the icon (useful when using ligature icons) color string Icon color. It must be a valid CSS color value. Defaults to background color.

Examples

Global configuration

The following example configures Notyf with the following settings:

1s duration

Render notifications in the top-right corner

New custom notification called 'warning' with a ligature material icon

Error notification with custom duration, color and dismiss button

const notyf = new Notyf({ duration : 1000 , position : { x : 'right' , y : 'top' , }, types : [ { type : 'warning' , background : 'orange' , icon : { className : 'material-icons' , tagName : 'i' , text : 'warning' } }, { type : 'error' , background : 'indianred' , duration : 2000 , dismissible : true } ] });

Custom toast type

Register a new toast type and use it by referencing its type name:

const notyf = new Notyf({ types : [ { type : 'info' , background : 'blue' , icon : false } ] }); notyf.open({ type : 'info' , message : 'Send us <b>an email</b> to get support' });

Warning: Notyf doesn't sanitize the content when rendering your message. To avoid injection attacks, you should either sanitize your HTML messages or make sure you don't render user generated content on the notifications.

Default types with custom configurations

The default types are 'success' and 'error'. You can use them simply by passing a message as its argument, or you can pass a settings object in case you want to modify its behaviour.

const notyf = new Notyf(); notyf.error({ message : 'Accept the terms before moving forward' , duration : 9000 , icon : false })

Recipes

Notyf is well supported in all of the modern frameworks such as Angular, React, Aurelia, Vue, or Svelte. Check out the recipes and learn how to integrate the library to your application.

Contributing

Please see the contributing document and read the contribution guidelines. Thanks in advance for all the help!

Licence

Notyf is under MIT licence