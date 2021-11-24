DEPRECATED

This repository is no longer supported, please consider using alternatives.

Dependency-free notification library.

NOTY is a notification library that makes it easy to create alert - success - error - warning - information - confirmation messages as an alternative the standard alert dialog.

The notifications can be positioned at the; top - topLeft - topCenter - topRight - center - centerLeft - centerRight - bottom - bottomLeft - bottomCenter - bottomRight

There are lots of other options in the API to customise the text, animation, buttons and much more.

It also has various callbacks for the buttons, opening closing the notifications and queue control.

Features

Dependency-free

Dependency-free Web Push Notifications with Service Worker support

Web Push Notifications with Service Worker support UMD

UMD Named queue system

Named queue system Has 11 layouts, 5 notification styles, 5+ themes

Has 11 layouts, 5 notification styles, 5+ themes Custom container (inline notifications)

Custom container (inline notifications) Confirm notifications

Confirm notifications TTL

TTL Progress bar indicator for timed notifications

Progress bar indicator for timed notifications Supports css animations, animate.css, mojs, bounce.js, velocity and other animation libraries

Supports css animations, animate.css, mojs, bounce.js, velocity and other animation libraries 2 close options: click, button

2 close options: click, button API & Callbacks

API & Callbacks Custom templating

Custom templating Document visibility control (blur, focus)

Documentation

Documentation and examples are here: http://ned.im/noty

Basic Usage

import Noty from "noty" ; new Noty({ text : "Notification text" }).show(); const Noty = require ( "noty" ); new Noty({ text : "Notification text" }).show();

Development

npm run dev npm test npm run build npm run browserstack npm run serve-docs

Development environment