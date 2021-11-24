This repository is no longer supported, please consider using alternatives.
Dependency-free notification library.
NOTY is a notification library that makes it easy to create alert - success - error - warning - information - confirmation messages as an alternative the standard alert dialog.
The notifications can be positioned at the; top - topLeft - topCenter - topRight - center - centerLeft - centerRight - bottom - bottomLeft - bottomCenter - bottomRight
There are lots of other options in the API to customise the text, animation, buttons and much more.
It also has various callbacks for the buttons, opening closing the notifications and queue control.
Documentation and examples are here: http://ned.im/noty
import Noty from "noty";
new Noty({
text: "Notification text"
}).show();
// or
const Noty = require("noty");
new Noty({
text: "Notification text"
}).show();
$ npm run dev
$ npm test
$ npm run build
$ npm run browserstack
$ npm run serve-docs