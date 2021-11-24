openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
not

noty

by Nedim Arabacı
3.2.0-beta-deprecated (see all)

⛔️ DEPRECATED - Dependency-free notification library that makes it easy to create alert - success - error - warning - information - confirmation messages as an alternative the standard alert dialog.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

57.9K

GitHub Stars

6.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

66

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Notification

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

DEPRECATED

This repository is no longer supported, please consider using alternatives.

No Maintenance Intended

Dependency-free notification library.
Documentation »

GitHub release Bower version NPM version Packagist version CDNJS version
Dependencies Dev Dependencies
Travis NPM Downloads Contributors


Hi

NOTY is a notification library that makes it easy to create alert - success - error - warning - information - confirmation messages as an alternative the standard alert dialog.

The notifications can be positioned at the; top - topLeft - topCenter - topRight - center - centerLeft - centerRight - bottom - bottomLeft - bottomCenter - bottomRight

There are lots of other options in the API to customise the text, animation, buttons and much more.

It also has various callbacks for the buttons, opening closing the notifications and queue control.

Features

  • Dependency-free
  • Web Push Notifications with Service Worker support
  • UMD
  • Named queue system
  • Has 11 layouts, 5 notification styles, 5+ themes
  • Custom container (inline notifications)
  • Confirm notifications
  • TTL
  • Progress bar indicator for timed notifications
  • Supports css animations, animate.css, mojs, bounce.js, velocity and other animation libraries
  • 2 close options: click, button
  • API & Callbacks
  • Custom templating
  • Document visibility control (blur, focus)

Documentation

Documentation and examples are here: http://ned.im/noty

Basic Usage
import Noty from "noty";

new Noty({
  text: "Notification text"
}).show();

// or

const Noty = require("noty");

new Noty({
  text: "Notification text"
}).show();
Development
$ npm run dev
$ npm test
$ npm run build
$ npm run browserstack
$ npm run serve-docs
Development environment
  • Standard
  • Prettier
  • ES6 & Babel & Webpack
  • Sass
  • Autoprefixer
  • QUnit
  • BrowserStack
  • Pre-commit tests
  • Travis CI

JavaScript Style Guide

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sweetalert2A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
378K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
sol
soloalertA customizable lightweight Alert Library with Material UI and awesome features.
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
49
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
toastrSimple javascript toast notifications
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
170K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
not
notie🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
2K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ale
alertifyjsA javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
53K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-notificationsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
10K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial