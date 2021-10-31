Notistack is a notification library which makes it extremely easy to display notifications on your web apps. It is highly customizable and enables you to stack snackbars/toasts on top of one another.

Visit documentation website for demos.

Stacking behaviour Dismiss oldest when reached maxSnack (3 here)

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Use your preferred package manager:

npm install notistack yarn add notistack

If you're using Material-UI version 4.x.x or lower, download a compatible version of notistack using:

npm install notistack @ latest - mui - v4 yarn add notistack@latest-mui-v4

How to use

1: Wrap your app inside a SnackbarProvider component: (see docs for a full list of available props)

Note: If you're using material-ui ThemeProvider , make sure SnackbarProvider is a child of it.

import { SnackbarProvider } from 'notistack' ; < SnackbarProvider maxSnack = {3} > < App /> </ SnackbarProvider >

2: Export any component that needs to send notification using withSnackbar . By doing this, you'll have access to methods enqueueSnackbar and closeSnackbar , where the former can be used to send snackbars.

import { withSnackbar } from 'notistack' ; class MyComponent extends Component { handleNetworkRequest = () => { fetchSomeData() .then( () => this .props.enqueueSnackbar( 'Successfully fetched the data.' )) .catch( () => this .props.enqueueSnackbar( 'Failed fetching data.' )); }; render(){ }; }; export default withSnackbar(MyComponent);

2 (alternative): You can use useSnackbar hook in your functional components as well.

import { useSnackbar } from 'notistack' ; const MyButton = () => { const { enqueueSnackbar, closeSnackbar } = useSnackbar(); const handleClick = () => { enqueueSnackbar( 'I love hooks' ); }; return ( < Button onClick = {handleClick} > Show snackbar </ Button > ); }

Online demo

Visit documentation website to see all the demos.

Or play with a minimal working example: codesandbox



Redux and Mobx support:

notistack is compatible with state management libraries such as Redux and Mobx. See notistack documentation for more info.

Contribution

Open an issue and your problem will be solved.

Hossein Dehnokhalaji