openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
nv

notistack-v5

by Hossein Dehnokhalaji
1.0.1 (see all)

Highly customizable notification snackbars (toasts) that can be stacked on top of each other

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

206

GitHub Stars

2.7K

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

48

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

notistack logo

Notistack is a notification library which makes it extremely easy to display notifications on your web apps. It is highly customizable and enables you to stack snackbars/toasts on top of one another.
Visit documentation website for demos.

npm version npm downloads package license

Stacking behaviourDismiss oldest when reached maxSnack (3 here)

Table of Contents

Getting Started

Use your preferred package manager:

npm install notistack
yarn add notistack

If you're using Material-UI version 4.x.x or lower, download a compatible version of notistack using:

npm install notistack@latest-mui-v4
yarn add notistack@latest-mui-v4

How to use

1: Wrap your app inside a SnackbarProvider component: (see docs for a full list of available props)
Note: If you're using material-ui ThemeProvider, make sure SnackbarProvider is a child of it.

import { SnackbarProvider } from 'notistack';

<SnackbarProvider maxSnack={3}>
    <App />
</SnackbarProvider>

2: Export any component that needs to send notification using withSnackbar. By doing this, you'll have access to methods enqueueSnackbar and closeSnackbar, where the former can be used to send snackbars.

import { withSnackbar } from 'notistack';

class MyComponent extends Component {
  handleNetworkRequest = () => {
     fetchSomeData()
        .then(() => this.props.enqueueSnackbar('Successfully fetched the data.'))
        .catch(() => this.props.enqueueSnackbar('Failed fetching data.'));
  };

  render(){
     //...
  };

};

export default withSnackbar(MyComponent);

2 (alternative): You can use useSnackbar hook in your functional components as well.

import { useSnackbar } from 'notistack';

const MyButton = () => {
    const { enqueueSnackbar, closeSnackbar } = useSnackbar();

    const handleClick = () => {
        enqueueSnackbar('I love hooks');
    };

    return (
        <Button onClick={handleClick}>Show snackbar</Button>
    );
}

Online demo

Visit documentation website to see all the demos.
Or play with a minimal working example: codesandbox

Redux and Mobx support:

notistack is compatible with state management libraries such as Redux and Mobx. See notistack documentation for more info.

Contribution

Open an issue and your problem will be solved.

Author - Contact

Hossein Dehnokhalaji

Hossein Dehnokhalaji Instagram profile Hossein Dehnokhalaji Linkedin profile Hossein Dehnokhalaji email address

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial