Notistack is a notification library which makes it extremely easy to display notifications on your web apps. It is highly customizable and enables you to stack snackbars/toasts on top of one another.
Visit documentation website for demos.
|Stacking behaviour
|Dismiss oldest when reached maxSnack (3 here)
Use your preferred package manager:
npm install notistack
yarn add notistack
If you're using Material-UI version 4.x.x or lower, download a compatible version of notistack using:
npm install notistack@latest-mui-v4
yarn add notistack@latest-mui-v4
1: Wrap your app inside a
SnackbarProvider component: (see docs for a full list of available props)
Note: If you're using material-ui
ThemeProvider, make sure
SnackbarProvider is a child of it.
import { SnackbarProvider } from 'notistack';
<SnackbarProvider maxSnack={3}>
<App />
</SnackbarProvider>
2: Export any component that needs to send notification using
withSnackbar. By doing this, you'll have access to methods
enqueueSnackbar and
closeSnackbar, where the former can be used to send snackbars.
import { withSnackbar } from 'notistack';
class MyComponent extends Component {
handleNetworkRequest = () => {
fetchSomeData()
.then(() => this.props.enqueueSnackbar('Successfully fetched the data.'))
.catch(() => this.props.enqueueSnackbar('Failed fetching data.'));
};
render(){
//...
};
};
export default withSnackbar(MyComponent);
2 (alternative): You can use
useSnackbar hook in your functional components as well.
import { useSnackbar } from 'notistack';
const MyButton = () => {
const { enqueueSnackbar, closeSnackbar } = useSnackbar();
const handleClick = () => {
enqueueSnackbar('I love hooks');
};
return (
<Button onClick={handleClick}>Show snackbar</Button>
);
}
Visit
documentation website to see all the demos.
Or play with a minimal working example: codesandbox
notistack is compatible with state management libraries such as Redux and Mobx. See notistack documentation for more info.
Open an issue and your problem will be solved.
Hossein Dehnokhalaji