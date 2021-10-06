Unofficial Node.js API client for Notion.so.

⚠ If you need to use Notion's API in production, I recommend waiting for their official release.

Installation

npm install notionapi-agent

Getting Started

Basic Usage

const { createAgent } = require ( "notionapi-agent" ) const agent = createAgent() async function main ( ) { const pageId = "181e961a-eb5c-4ee6-9153-07c0dfd5156d" try { const result = await agent.getRecordValues({ requests: [{ id: pageId, table: "block" }] }) console .log(result) } catch (error) { console .log(error) } } main()

The result is always the response of a successful request (HTTP status 200 OK ). If Notion responds with other status code or the request failed, an error is thrown.

Advanced Usage

There is an example to demonstrate how to download all blocks of a page.

To access private content, one need the token.

Development

Project Structure

Documentation

Use TypeStrong/typedoc to generate reference documentation. It needs to be installed globally.

npm i -g typedoc

Packaging