Unofficial Node.js API client for Notion.so.
⚠ If you need to use Notion's API in production, I recommend waiting for their official release.
npm install notionapi-agent
const { createAgent } = require("notionapi-agent")
const agent = createAgent()
async function main() {
const pageId = "181e961a-eb5c-4ee6-9153-07c0dfd5156d"
try {
const result = await agent.getRecordValues({
requests: [{ id: pageId, table: "block" }]
})
console.log(result)
} catch (error) {
console.log(error)
}
}
main()
The
result is always the response of a successful request (HTTP status
200 OK). If Notion responds with other status code or the request failed, an error is thrown.
There is an example to demonstrate how to download all blocks of a page.
To access private content, one need the token.
Use TypeStrong/typedoc to generate reference documentation. It needs to be installed globally.
npm i -g typedoc
Use rollup/rollup to package multiple source files into one
cjs module (
dist/index.js) and one
esm module (
dist/index.esm.js). Use
tsc --emitDeclarationOnly to generate TypeScript declaration files.