Useful utilities for working with Notion data. Isomorphic.

Install

npm install notion-utils

This package is compatible with both Node.js and client-side web usage.

Usage

import { parsePageId } from 'notion-utils' parsePageId( 'https://www.notion.so/Notion-Tests-067dd719a912471ea9a3ac10710e7fdf' ) parsePageId( 'About-d9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04' ) parsePageId( 'About-d9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04' , { uuid: false })

Docs

See the auto-generated docs.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

Support my OSS work by following me on twitter