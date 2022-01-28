openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

notion-utils

by saasify-sh
4.16.0 (see all)

Fast and accurate React renderer for Notion. TS batteries included. ⚡️

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.2K

GitHub Stars

2K

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

32

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

React Notion X

notion-utils

Useful utilities for working with Notion data. Isomorphic.

NPM Build Status Prettier Code Formatting

Install

npm install notion-utils

This package is compatible with both Node.js and client-side web usage.

Usage

import { parsePageId } from 'notion-utils'

parsePageId(
  'https://www.notion.so/Notion-Tests-067dd719a912471ea9a3ac10710e7fdf'
)
// '067dd719-a912-471e-a9a3-ac10710e7fdf'

parsePageId('About-d9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04')
// 'd9ae0c6e-7cad-49a7-8e21-d240cf2e3d04'

parsePageId('About-d9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04', { uuid: false })
// 'd9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04'

Docs

See the auto-generated docs.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

Support my OSS work by following me on twitter twitter

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial