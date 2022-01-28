Useful utilities for working with Notion data. Isomorphic.
npm install notion-utils
This package is compatible with both Node.js and client-side web usage.
import { parsePageId } from 'notion-utils'
parsePageId(
'https://www.notion.so/Notion-Tests-067dd719a912471ea9a3ac10710e7fdf'
)
// '067dd719-a912-471e-a9a3-ac10710e7fdf'
parsePageId('About-d9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04')
// 'd9ae0c6e-7cad-49a7-8e21-d240cf2e3d04'
parsePageId('About-d9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04', { uuid: false })
// 'd9ae0c6e7cad49a78e21d240cf2e3d04'
See the auto-generated docs.
MIT © Travis Fischer
