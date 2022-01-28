Robust TypeScript client for the unofficial Notion API.
npm install notion-client
This package is compatible with server-side V8 contexts such as Node.js, Deno, and Cloudflare Workers.
import { NotionAPI } from 'notion-client'
// you can optionally pass an authToken to access private notion resources
const api = new NotionAPI()
// fetch a page's content, including all async blocks, collection queries, and signed urls
const page = await api.getPage('067dd719-a912-471e-a9a3-ac10710e7fdf')
// fetch the data for a specific collection instance
const collectionId = '2d8aec23-8281-4a94-9090-caaf823dd21a'
const collectionViewId = 'ab639a5a-853e-45e1-9ef7-133b486c0acf'
const colectionData = await api.getCollectionData(
collectionId,
collectionViewId
)
See the auto-generated docs.
MIT © Travis Fischer
