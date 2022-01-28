Robust TypeScript client for the unofficial Notion API.

Install

npm install notion-client

This package is compatible with server-side V8 contexts such as Node.js, Deno, and Cloudflare Workers.

Usage

import { NotionAPI } from 'notion-client' const api = new NotionAPI() const page = await api.getPage( '067dd719-a912-471e-a9a3-ac10710e7fdf' ) const collectionId = '2d8aec23-8281-4a94-9090-caaf823dd21a' const collectionViewId = 'ab639a5a-853e-45e1-9ef7-133b486c0acf' const colectionData = await api.getCollectionData( collectionId, collectionViewId )

Docs

See the auto-generated docs.

License

MIT © Travis Fischer

Support my OSS work by following me on twitter