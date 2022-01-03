This is a very simple tool to export a workspace from Notion, designed to work as part of a GitHub workflow.

It reads NOTION_TOKEN and NOTION_SPACE_ID from the environment, and outputs the export to both html and markdown directories in the current working directory, as well as to html.zip and markdown.zip .

NOTE: if you log out of your account, the NOTION_TOKEN will get invalidated and this process will fail. There isn't anything that I know of that I can do about that until Notion decide to add a backup endpoint to their official API, at which point this will be able to use a proper authentication token.

Setup

This assumes you are looking to set this up to back up Notion to GitHub.

Create a repo for your backup. You probably want it private. Get the NOTION_TOKEN and NOTION_SPACE_ID as explained in this blog post. Set them as secrets in your GitHub repo. Install the following under .github/workflows/whatever.yml in your repo.