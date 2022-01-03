openbase logo
notion-backup

by Robin Berjon
1.2.0 (see all)

Simple command to backup a Notion workspace

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

97

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

notion-backup

This is a very simple tool to export a workspace from Notion, designed to work as part of a GitHub workflow.

It reads NOTION_TOKEN and NOTION_SPACE_ID from the environment, and outputs the export to both html and markdown directories in the current working directory, as well as to html.zip and markdown.zip.

NOTE: if you log out of your account, the NOTION_TOKEN will get invalidated and this process will fail. There isn't anything that I know of that I can do about that until Notion decide to add a backup endpoint to their official API, at which point this will be able to use a proper authentication token.

Setup

This assumes you are looking to set this up to back up Notion to GitHub.

  1. Create a repo for your backup. You probably want it private.
  2. Get the NOTION_TOKEN and NOTION_SPACE_ID as explained in this blog post.
  3. Set them as secrets in your GitHub repo.
  4. Install the following under .github/workflows/whatever.yml in your repo.
name: "Notion backup"

on:
  push:
    branches:
      - master
  schedule:
    -   cron: "0 */4 * * *"

jobs:
  backup:
    runs-on: ubuntu-latest
    name: Backup
    timeout-minutes: 15
    steps:
      - uses: actions/checkout@v2
      - uses: actions/setup-node@v2
        with:
          node-version: '12'
      - name: Setup dependencies
        run: npm install -g notion-backup

      - name: Run backup
        run: notion-backup
        env:
          NOTION_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NOTION_TOKEN }}
          NOTION_SPACE_ID: ${{ secrets.NOTION_SPACE_ID }}
      
      - name: Delete zips
        run: rm -f *.zip

      - name: Commit changes
        uses: elstudio/actions-js-build/commit@v3
        with:
          commitMessage: Automated snapshot

