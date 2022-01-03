This is a very simple tool to export a workspace from Notion, designed to work as part of a GitHub workflow.
It reads
NOTION_TOKEN and
NOTION_SPACE_ID from the environment, and outputs the export to both
html and
markdown directories in the current working directory, as well as to
html.zip and
markdown.zip.
NOTE: if you log out of your account, the
NOTION_TOKEN will get invalidated and this process
will fail. There isn't anything that I know of that I can do about that until Notion decide to add
a backup endpoint to their official API, at which point this will be able to use a proper
authentication token.
This assumes you are looking to set this up to back up Notion to GitHub.
NOTION_TOKEN and
NOTION_SPACE_ID as explained in
this blog post.
.github/workflows/whatever.yml in your repo.
name: "Notion backup"
on:
push:
branches:
- master
schedule:
- cron: "0 */4 * * *"
jobs:
backup:
runs-on: ubuntu-latest
name: Backup
timeout-minutes: 15
steps:
- uses: actions/checkout@v2
- uses: actions/setup-node@v2
with:
node-version: '12'
- name: Setup dependencies
run: npm install -g notion-backup
- name: Run backup
run: notion-backup
env:
NOTION_TOKEN: ${{ secrets.NOTION_TOKEN }}
NOTION_SPACE_ID: ${{ secrets.NOTION_SPACE_ID }}
- name: Delete zips
run: rm -f *.zip
- name: Commit changes
uses: elstudio/actions-js-build/commit@v3
with:
commitMessage: Automated snapshot