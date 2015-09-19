Shows a desktop notification for an error message.
Example with standard:
standard | notify-error
Result on lint error:
npm install notify-error -g
# with args
notify-error 'Syntax Error!'
# with stdin
notify-error < README.md
Usage:
notify-error [message]
cat ./message.txt | notify-error
If no message is specified, no alert will be shown.
The CLI will also print the error message to
stdout.
You can add a
.notify-errorrc file in your application or user path if you feel like configuring the defaults. Example for OSX users:
~/.notify-errorrc
{
"sound": "Funk"
}
notify(msg, [opt])
Alerts with the specified
msg string and
opt which get passed to node-notifier.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.