Shows a desktop notification for an error message.

Example with standard:

standard | notify-error

Result on lint error:

Install

npm install notify-error -g

Examples

notify-error 'Syntax Error!' notify-error < README.md

Usage

CLI

Usage: notify-error [message] cat ./message.txt | notify-error

If no message is specified, no alert will be shown.

The CLI will also print the error message to stdout .

config

You can add a .notify-errorrc file in your application or user path if you feel like configuring the defaults. Example for OSX users:

~/.notify-errorrc

{ "sound" : "Funk" }

API

Alerts with the specified msg string and opt which get passed to node-notifier.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.