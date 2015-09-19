openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ne

notify-error

by Matt DesLauriers
1.2.0 (see all)

send an error notification

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

333

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

notify-error

experimental

Shows a desktop notification for an error message.

Example with standard:

standard | notify-error

Result on lint error:

Install

npm install notify-error -g

Examples

# with args
notify-error 'Syntax Error!'

# with stdin
notify-error < README.md

Usage

NPM

CLI

Usage:
  notify-error [message]
  cat ./message.txt | notify-error

If no message is specified, no alert will be shown.

The CLI will also print the error message to stdout.

config

You can add a .notify-errorrc file in your application or user path if you feel like configuring the defaults. Example for OSX users:

~/.notify-errorrc

{
  "sound": "Funk"
}

API

notify(msg, [opt])

Alerts with the specified msg string and opt which get passed to node-notifier.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial