Notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

Current Version

3.2.4 *

Browser Compatibility

Chrome || Firefox || Safari || Edge || Opera || * Edge Legacy || * IE 10+

* SVG animations are not supported.

Documentation

https://notiflix.github.io/documentation

Modules (Demo/Playground)

Notiflix Notify => https://notiflix.github.io/notify

=> https://notiflix.github.io/notify Notiflix Report => https://notiflix.github.io/report

=> https://notiflix.github.io/report Notiflix Confirm => https://notiflix.github.io/confirm

=> https://notiflix.github.io/confirm Notiflix Loading => https://notiflix.github.io/loading

=> https://notiflix.github.io/loading Notiflix Block => https://notiflix.github.io/block

(A) Install and Import

Install

yarn

yarn add notiflix

npm

npm i notiflix

Import

import Notiflix from 'notiflix' ; import { Notify } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-notify-aio' ; import { Report } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-report-aio' ; import { Confirm } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-confirm-aio' ; import { Loading } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-loading-aio' ; import { Block } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-block-aio' ;

(B) Add to an HTML page (Global)

CSS and JS

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "dist/notiflix-3.2.4.min.css" /> < script src = "dist/notiflix-3.2.4.min.js" > </ script >

or only JS (All in One - Internal CSS)

< script src = "dist/notiflix-aio-3.2.4.min.js" > </ script >

or only Modules JS (All in One - Internal CSS)

< script src = "dist/notiflix-notify-aio-3.2.4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/notiflix-report-aio-3.2.4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/notiflix-confirm-aio-3.2.4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/notiflix-loading-aio-3.2.4.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "dist/notiflix-block-aio-3.2.4.min.js" > </ script >

Usage

1- Notify Module

Notiflix Notify module can be used to send non-blocking alerts/notifications. This module includes 4 types of notifications: "Success", "Failure", "Warning", and "Info".

Notiflix.Notify.success( 'Sol lucet omnibus' ); Notiflix.Notify.failure( 'Qui timide rogat docet negare' ); Notiflix.Notify.warning( 'Memento te hominem esse' ); Notiflix.Notify.info( 'Cogito ergo sum' ); Notiflix.Notify.success( 'Click Me' , function cb ( ) { }, ); Notiflix.Notify.success( 'Click Me' , { timeout : 6000 , }, ); Notiflix.Notify.success( 'Click Me' , function cb ( ) { }, { timeout : 4000 , }, );

------------------------------------

2- Report Module

Notiflix Report module can be used to show extended notifications that contain a title, description, and button(with a callback function). This module includes 4 types of notifications: "Success", "Failure", "Warning", and "Info".

Notiflix.Report.success( 'Title' , 'Message' , 'Button Text' ); Notiflix.Report.failure( 'Title' , 'Message' , 'Button Text' ); Notiflix.Report.warning( 'Title' , 'Message' , 'Button Text' ); Notiflix.Report.info( 'Title' , 'Message' , 'Button Text' ); Notiflix.Report.success( 'Title' , 'Message' , 'Button Text' , function cb ( ) { }, ); Notiflix.Report.success( 'Title' , 'Message' , 'Button Text' , { width : '360px' , svgSize : '120px' , }, ); Notiflix.Report.success( 'Title' , 'Message' , 'Button Text' , function cb ( ) { }, { width : '360px' , svgSize : '120px' , }, );

------------------------------------

3- Confirm Module

Notiflix Confirm module can be used to show non-blocking confirm/prompt boxes. This module includes 3 types of prompts: "Show", "Ask", and "Prompt". An additional question can be asked within the prompt box if using the "Ask" and/or "Prompt" ones unlike the "Show" one.

This method can be used to show a confirm box with info, and take the custom actions via the callback functions.

Notiflix.Confirm.show( 'Notiflix Confirm' , 'Do you agree with me?' , 'Yes' , 'No' , function okCb ( ) { alert( 'Thank you.' ); }, function cancelCb ( ) { alert( 'If you say so...' ); }, { width : '320px' , borderRadius : '8px' , }, );

This method can be used to ask a question within a confirm box. The confirm box doesn't remove till the client gives the correct answer. Or, the client can click on the cancel button to close/remove the confirm box as well.

Notiflix.Confirm.ask( 'Where is Padmé?' , 'Is she safe? Is she all right?' , 'It seems, in your anger, you killed her.' , 'Answer' , 'Cancel' , function okCb ( ) { alert( '😡 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!' ); }, function cancelCb ( ) { alert( '😪 ...' ); }, { }, );

This method works similarly as window.prompt() . The client doesn't have to type a correct answer to the input element to proceed unlike the Notiflix.Confirm.ask(); method. The client answer passes to the callback functions as a parameter and this parameter is always a string .

Notiflix.Confirm.prompt( 'Hello' , 'How are you feeling?' , 'Awesome!' , 'Answer' , 'Cancel' , function okCb ( clientAnswer ) { console .log( 'Client answer is: ' + clientAnswer); }, function cancelCb ( clientAnswer ) { console .log( 'Client answer was: ' + clientAnswer); }, { }, );

------------------------------------

4- Loading Module

Notiflix Loading module can be used to show a loading indicator during a process (Fetch/XHR). Includes 6 types of animated SVG icons: "Standard", "Hourglass", "Circle", "Arrows", "Dots", and "Pulse". An additional type is "Custom", and it can be used with a custom SVG icon.

Show:

Notiflix.Loading.standard(); Notiflix.Loading.hourglass(); Notiflix.Loading.circle(); Notiflix.Loading.arrows(); Notiflix.Loading.dots(); Notiflix.Loading.pulse(); Notiflix.Loading.standard( 'Loading...' ); Notiflix.Loading.standard({ clickToClose : true , svgSize : '19px' , }); Notiflix.Loading.standard( 'Loading...' , { backgroundColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.8)' , });

Change:

Notiflix.Loading.change( 'Loading %20' );

Remove:

Notiflix.Loading.remove(); Notiflix.Loading.remove( 1923 );

Custom:

Notiflix.Loading.custom({ customSvgUrl : 'https://notiflix.github.io/content/media/loading/notiflix-loading-nx-light.svg' , }); Notiflix.Loading.custom( 'Loading...' , { customSvgUrl : 'https://notiflix.github.io/content/media/loading/notiflix-loading-nx-light.svg' , }); Notiflix.Loading.custom({ customSvgCode : '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100" height="100" viewBox="0 0 100 100">...</svg>' , }); Notiflix.Loading.custom( 'Loading...' , { customSvgCode : '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100" height="100" viewBox="0 0 100 100">...</svg>' , });

------------------------------------

5- Block Module

Notiflix Block module can be used to block/unblock the elements during a process (Fetch/XHR), without locking the browser or the other elements/components to prevent the user’s interactions on the blocked elements.

Block:

Notiflix.Block.standard( '.js-element' ); Notiflix.Block.hourglass( '.js-element' ); Notiflix.Block.circle( '.js-element' ); Notiflix.Block.arrows( '.js-element' ); Notiflix.Block.dots( '.js-element' ); Notiflix.Block.pulse( '.js-element' ); Notiflix.Block.standard( '.js-element' , 'Please wait...' ); Notiflix.Block.standard( '.js-element' , { cssAnimationDuration : 1881 , svgSize : '19px' , }); Notiflix.Block.standard( '.js-element' , 'Please wait...' , { backgroundColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.8)' , });

Unblock:

Notiflix.Block.remove( '.js-element' ); Notiflix.Block.remove( '.js-element' , 1923 );

------------------------------------

Initialize (optional)

Notiflix.*.init function can be used to set custom options as globally.

Notiflix.Notify.init({}); Notiflix.Report.init({}); Notiflix.Confirm.init({}); Notiflix.Loading.init({}); Notiflix.Block.init({}); Notiflix.Notify.init({ width : '280px' , position : 'right-top' , distance : '10px' , opacity : 1 , });

------------------------------------

Merge (optional)

Notiflix.*.merge function can be used to deeply extend the init() options for a specific page or event globally.

Notiflix.Notify.merge({ width : '300px' , });

Options

The default options of all modules.

Notiflix Notify Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Notify.init({ width : '280px' , position : 'right-top' , distance : '10px' , opacity : 1 , borderRadius : '5px' , rtl : false , timeout : 3000 , messageMaxLength : 110 , backOverlay : false , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)' , plainText : true , showOnlyTheLastOne : false , clickToClose : false , pauseOnHover : true , ID : 'NotiflixNotify' , className : 'notiflix-notify' , zindex : 4001 , fontFamily : 'Quicksand' , fontSize : '13px' , cssAnimation : true , cssAnimationDuration : 400 , cssAnimationStyle : 'fade' , closeButton : false , useIcon : true , useFontAwesome : false , fontAwesomeIconStyle : 'basic' , fontAwesomeIconSize : '34px' , success : { background : '#32c682' , textColor : '#fff' , childClassName : 'notiflix-notify-success' , notiflixIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , fontAwesomeClassName : 'fas fa-check-circle' , fontAwesomeIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(50,198,130,0.2)' , }, failure : { background : '#ff5549' , textColor : '#fff' , childClassName : 'notiflix-notify-failure' , notiflixIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , fontAwesomeClassName : 'fas fa-times-circle' , fontAwesomeIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(255,85,73,0.2)' , }, warning : { background : '#eebf31' , textColor : '#fff' , childClassName : 'notiflix-notify-warning' , notiflixIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , fontAwesomeClassName : 'fas fa-exclamation-circle' , fontAwesomeIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(238,191,49,0.2)' , }, info : { background : '#26c0d3' , textColor : '#fff' , childClassName : 'notiflix-notify-info' , notiflixIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , fontAwesomeClassName : 'fas fa-info-circle' , fontAwesomeIconColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(38,192,211,0.2)' , }, });

Notiflix Report Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Report.init({ className : 'notiflix-report' , width : '320px' , backgroundColor : '#f8f8f8' , borderRadius : '25px' , rtl : false , zindex : 4002 , backOverlay : true , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)' , fontFamily : 'Quicksand' , svgSize : '110px' , plainText : true , titleFontSize : '16px' , titleMaxLength : 34 , messageFontSize : '13px' , messageMaxLength : 400 , buttonFontSize : '14px' , buttonMaxLength : 34 , cssAnimation : true , cssAnimationDuration : 360 , cssAnimationStyle : 'fade' , success : { svgColor : '#32c682' , titleColor : '#1e1e1e' , messageColor : '#242424' , buttonBackground : '#32c682' , buttonColor : '#fff' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(50,198,130,0.2)' , }, failure : { svgColor : '#ff5549' , titleColor : '#1e1e1e' , messageColor : '#242424' , buttonBackground : '#ff5549' , buttonColor : '#fff' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(255,85,73,0.2)' , }, warning : { svgColor : '#eebf31' , titleColor : '#1e1e1e' , messageColor : '#242424' , buttonBackground : '#eebf31' , buttonColor : '#fff' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(238,191,49,0.2)' , }, info : { svgColor : '#26c0d3' , titleColor : '#1e1e1e' , messageColor : '#242424' , buttonBackground : '#26c0d3' , buttonColor : '#fff' , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(38,192,211,0.2)' , }, });

Notiflix Confirm Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Confirm.init({ className : 'notiflix-confirm' , width : '300px' , zindex : 4003 , position : 'center' , distance : '10px' , backgroundColor : '#f8f8f8' , borderRadius : '25px' , backOverlay : true , backOverlayColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)' , rtl : false , fontFamily : 'Quicksand' , cssAnimation : true , cssAnimationDuration : 300 , cssAnimationStyle : 'fade' , plainText : true , titleColor : '#32c682' , titleFontSize : '16px' , titleMaxLength : 34 , messageColor : '#1e1e1e' , messageFontSize : '14px' , messageMaxLength : 110 , buttonsFontSize : '15px' , buttonsMaxLength : 34 , okButtonColor : '#f8f8f8' , okButtonBackground : '#32c682' , cancelButtonColor : '#f8f8f8' , cancelButtonBackground : '#a9a9a9' , });

Notiflix Loading Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Loading.init({ className : 'notiflix-loading' , zindex : 4000 , backgroundColor : 'rgba(0,0,0,0.8)' , rtl : false , fontFamily : 'Quicksand' , cssAnimation : true , cssAnimationDuration : 400 , clickToClose : false , customSvgUrl : null , customSvgCode : null , svgSize : '80px' , svgColor : '#32c682' , messageID : 'NotiflixLoadingMessage' , messageFontSize : '15px' , messageMaxLength : 34 , messageColor : '#dcdcdc' , });

Notiflix Block Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Block.init({ querySelectorLimit : 200 , className : 'notiflix-block' , position : 'absolute' , zindex : 1000 , backgroundColor : 'rgba(255,255,255,0.9)' , rtl : false , fontFamily : 'Quicksand' , cssAnimation : true , cssAnimationDuration : 300 , svgSize : '45px' , svgColor : '#383838' , messageFontSize : '14px' , messageMaxLength : 34 , messageColor : '#383838' , });

Copyright

Copyright © 2019 - 2022 Notiflix

License

MIT license - https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT