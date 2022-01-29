openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
not

notiflix

by Notiflix
3.2.2 (see all)

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.5K

GitHub Stars

302

Maintenance

Last Commit

20d ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Notification, React Toast, Angular Loading Spinner, Vanilla JavaScript Popup

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Notiflix

Notiflix


npm version Known Vulnerabilities TypeScript Downloads jsDelivr Size License

Notiflix

Notiflix is a JavaScript library for client-side non-blocking notifications, popup boxes, loading indicators, and more that makes your web projects much better.

Current Version

3.2.4 *

Browser Compatibility

Chrome || Firefox || Safari || Edge || Opera || * Edge Legacy || * IE 10+

* SVG animations are not supported.

Documentation

https://notiflix.github.io/documentation

Modules (Demo/Playground)

(A) Install and Import

Install

yarn

yarn add notiflix

npm

npm i notiflix

Import

// all modules
import Notiflix from 'notiflix';

// one by one
import { Notify } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-notify-aio';
import { Report } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-report-aio';
import { Confirm } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-confirm-aio';
import { Loading } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-loading-aio';
import { Block } from 'notiflix/build/notiflix-block-aio';

(B) Add to an HTML page (Global)

CSS and JS

<link rel="stylesheet" href="dist/notiflix-3.2.4.min.css" />

<script src="dist/notiflix-3.2.4.min.js"></script>

or only JS (All in One - Internal CSS)

<script src="dist/notiflix-aio-3.2.4.min.js"></script>

or only Modules JS (All in One - Internal CSS)

<script src="dist/notiflix-notify-aio-3.2.4.min.js"></script>

<script src="dist/notiflix-report-aio-3.2.4.min.js"></script>

<script src="dist/notiflix-confirm-aio-3.2.4.min.js"></script>

<script src="dist/notiflix-loading-aio-3.2.4.min.js"></script>

<script src="dist/notiflix-block-aio-3.2.4.min.js"></script>

Usage

1- Notify Module

Notiflix Notify module can be used to send non-blocking alerts/notifications. This module includes 4 types of notifications: "Success", "Failure", "Warning", and "Info".

/*
* @param1 {string}: Required, a text in string format.
* @param2 {function | Object}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the notification element has been clicked. Or, extending the initialize options with the new options for each notification element.
* @param3 {Object}: Optional, extending the initialize options with new the options for each notification element. (If the second parameter has been already used for a callback function.)
*/

// e.g. Only message
Notiflix.Notify.success('Sol lucet omnibus');

Notiflix.Notify.failure('Qui timide rogat docet negare');

Notiflix.Notify.warning('Memento te hominem esse');

Notiflix.Notify.info('Cogito ergo sum');

// e.g. Message with a callback
Notiflix.Notify.success(
  'Click Me',
  function cb() {
    // callback
  },
);

// e.g. Message with the new options
Notiflix.Notify.success(
  'Click Me',
  {
    timeout: 6000,
  },
);

// e.g. Message with callback, and the new options
Notiflix.Notify.success(
  'Click Me',
  function cb() {
    // callback
  },
  {
    timeout: 4000,
  },
);

------------------------------------

2- Report Module

Notiflix Report module can be used to show extended notifications that contain a title, description, and button(with a callback function). This module includes 4 types of notifications: "Success", "Failure", "Warning", and "Info".

/*
* @param1 {string}: Required, title text in string format.
* @param2 {string}: Required, message text in string format.
* @param3 {string}: Required, button text in string format.
* @param4 {function | Object}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the button element has been clicked. Or, extending the initialize options with the new options for each notification element.
* @param5 {Object}: Optional, extending the initialize options with new the options for each notification element. (If the fourth parameter has been already used for a callback function.)
*/

// e.g. Only title, message, and button text
Notiflix.Report.success('Title', 'Message', 'Button Text');

Notiflix.Report.failure('Title', 'Message', 'Button Text');

Notiflix.Report.warning('Title', 'Message', 'Button Text');

Notiflix.Report.info('Title', 'Message', 'Button Text');

// e.g. With a callback
Notiflix.Report.success(
  'Title',
  'Message',
  'Button Text',
  function cb() {
    // callback
  },
);

// e.g. With the new options
Notiflix.Report.success(
  'Title',
  'Message',
  'Button Text',
  {
    width: '360px',
    svgSize: '120px',
  },
);

// e.g. With a callback, and the new options
Notiflix.Report.success(
  'Title',
  'Message',
  'Button Text',
  function cb() {
    // callback
  },
  {
    width: '360px',
    svgSize: '120px',
  },
);

------------------------------------

3- Confirm Module

Notiflix Confirm module can be used to show non-blocking confirm/prompt boxes. This module includes 3 types of prompts: "Show", "Ask", and "Prompt". An additional question can be asked within the prompt box if using the "Ask" and/or "Prompt" ones unlike the "Show" one.

Show:

This method can be used to show a confirm box with info, and take the custom actions via the callback functions.

/*
* @param1 {string}: Required, title text in string format.
* @param2 {string}: Required, message/question in string format.
* @param3 {string}: Required, OK button text in string format.
* @param4 {string}: Optional, Cancel button text in string format.
* @param5 {function}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the OK button element has been clicked.
* @param6 {function}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the Cancel button element has been clicked.
* @param7 {Object}: Optional, extending the initialize options with new the options for each confirm box.
*/

Notiflix.Confirm.show(
  'Notiflix Confirm',
  'Do you agree with me?',
  'Yes',
  'No',
  function okCb() {
    alert('Thank you.');
  },
  function cancelCb() {
    alert('If you say so...');
  },
  {
    width: '320px',
    borderRadius: '8px',
    // etc...
  },
);
Ask:

This method can be used to ask a question within a confirm box. The confirm box doesn't remove till the client gives the correct answer. Or, the client can click on the cancel button to close/remove the confirm box as well.

/*
* @param1 {string}: Required, title text in string format.
* @param2 {string}: Required, question text in string format.
* @param3 {string}: Required, answer text in string format.
* @param4 {string}: Required, OK button text in string format.
* @param5 {string}: Optional, Cancel button text in string format.
* @param6 {function}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the OK button element has been clicked.
* @param7 {function}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the Cancel button element has been clicked.
* @param8 {Object}: Optional, extending the initialize options with new the options for each confirm box.
*/

Notiflix.Confirm.ask(
  'Where is Padmé?',
  'Is she safe? Is she all right?',
  'It seems, in your anger, you killed her.',
  'Answer',
  'Cancel',
  function okCb() {
    alert('😡 NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!');
  },
  function cancelCb() {
    alert('😪 ...');
  },
  {
    // Custom options
  },
);
Prompt:

This method works similarly as window.prompt(). The client doesn't have to type a correct answer to the input element to proceed unlike the Notiflix.Confirm.ask(); method. The client answer passes to the callback functions as a parameter and this parameter is always a string.

/*
* @param1 {string}: Required, title text in string format.
* @param2 {string}: Required, question text in string format.
* @param3 {string}: Required, default answer text in string format. An empty string can be used as well.
* @param4 {string}: Required, OK button text in string format.
* @param5 {string}: Optional, Cancel button text in string format.
* @param6 {function}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the OK button element has been clicked.
* @param7 {function}: Optional, a callback function that will be called when the Cancel button element has been clicked.
* @param8 {Object}: Optional, extending the initialize options with new the options for each confirm box.
*/

Notiflix.Confirm.prompt(
  'Hello',
  'How are you feeling?',
  'Awesome!',
  'Answer',
  'Cancel',
  function okCb(clientAnswer) {
    console.log('Client answer is: ' + clientAnswer);
  },
  function cancelCb(clientAnswer) {
    console.log('Client answer was: ' + clientAnswer);
  },
  {
    // Custom options
  },
);

------------------------------------

4- Loading Module

Notiflix Loading module can be used to show a loading indicator during a process (Fetch/XHR). Includes 6 types of animated SVG icons: "Standard", "Hourglass", "Circle", "Arrows", "Dots", and "Pulse". An additional type is "Custom", and it can be used with a custom SVG icon.

Show:

/*
* @param1 {string | Object}: Optional, a message in string format. Or, extending the initialize options with the new options for each loading indicator.
* @param2 {Object}: Optional, extending the initialize options with new the options for each loading indicator. (If the first parameter has been already used for a message.)
*/

// Only loading indicators
Notiflix.Loading.standard();
Notiflix.Loading.hourglass();
Notiflix.Loading.circle();
Notiflix.Loading.arrows();
Notiflix.Loading.dots();
Notiflix.Loading.pulse();

// Loading indicator with a message
Notiflix.Loading.standard('Loading...');

// Only loading indicator with the new options
Notiflix.Loading.standard({
  clickToClose: true,
  svgSize: '19px',
});

// Loading indicator with a message, and the new options
Notiflix.Loading.standard('Loading...', {
  backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.8)',
});

Change:

/*
* @param1 {string}: Required, new message in string format.
*/

Notiflix.Loading.change('Loading %20');

Remove:

/*
* @param1 {number}: Optional, milliseconds for delaying in number format.
*/

// Remove immediately
Notiflix.Loading.remove();

// Remove after delay => e.g. 1923ms
Notiflix.Loading.remove(1923);

Custom:

// Only custom loading indicator
Notiflix.Loading.custom({
  customSvgUrl: 'https://notiflix.github.io/content/media/loading/notiflix-loading-nx-light.svg',
});

// Custom loading indicator with a message
Notiflix.Loading.custom('Loading...', {
  customSvgUrl: 'https://notiflix.github.io/content/media/loading/notiflix-loading-nx-light.svg',
});


// Only custom loading indicator (A text-based SVG code)
Notiflix.Loading.custom({
  customSvgCode: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100" height="100" viewBox="0 0 100 100">...</svg>',
});

// Custom loading indicator (A text-based SVG code) with a message
Notiflix.Loading.custom('Loading...', {
  customSvgCode: '<svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="100" height="100" viewBox="0 0 100 100">...</svg>',
});

------------------------------------

5- Block Module

Notiflix Block module can be used to block/unblock the elements during a process (Fetch/XHR), without locking the browser or the other elements/components to prevent the user’s interactions on the blocked elements.

Block:

/*
* @param1 {string | Array<HTMLElement> | NodeListOf<HTMLElement>}: Required, CSS selector(s) that matches the element(s) | Array of HTMLElments | NodeListOf HTMLElments to block.
* @param2 {string | Object}: Optional, a blocking message in string format. Or, extending the initialize options with the new options for each block element.
* @param3 {Object}: Optional, extending the initialize options with new the options for each block element. (If the second parameter has been already used for a blocking message.)
*/

// Only indicators
Notiflix.Block.standard('.js-element');
Notiflix.Block.hourglass('.js-element');
Notiflix.Block.circle('.js-element');
Notiflix.Block.arrows('.js-element');
Notiflix.Block.dots('.js-element');
Notiflix.Block.pulse('.js-element');

// Indicator with a blocking message
Notiflix.Block.standard('.js-element', 'Please wait...');

// Only indicator with the new options
Notiflix.Block.standard('.js-element', {
  cssAnimationDuration: 1881,
  svgSize: '19px',
});

// Indicator with a blocking message, and the new options
Notiflix.Block.standard('.js-element', 'Please wait...', {
  backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.8)',
});

Unblock:

/*
* @param1 {string | Array<HTMLElement> | NodeListOf<HTMLElement>}: Required, CSS selector(s) that matches the element(s) | Array of HTMLElments | NodeListOf HTMLElments to unblock.
* @param2 {number}: Optional, milliseconds for delaying in number format.
*/

// Unblock immediately
Notiflix.Block.remove('.js-element');

// Unblock after delay => e.g. 1923ms
Notiflix.Block.remove('.js-element', 1923);

------------------------------------

Initialize (optional)

Notiflix.*.init function can be used to set custom options as globally.

// Notify
Notiflix.Notify.init({});

// Report
Notiflix.Report.init({});

// Confirm
Notiflix.Confirm.init({});

// Loading
Notiflix.Loading.init({});

// Block
Notiflix.Block.init({});


// e.g. Initialize the Notify Module with some options
Notiflix.Notify.init({
  width: '280px',
  position: 'right-top',
  distance: '10px',
  opacity: 1,
  // ...
});

------------------------------------

Merge (optional)

Notiflix.*.merge function can be used to deeply extend the init() options for a specific page or event globally.

// e.g. Merge the Notify Module's initialize options with some new options.
Notiflix.Notify.merge({
  width: '300px',
  // ...
});

Options

The default options of all modules.

Notiflix Notify Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Notify.init({
  width: '280px',
  position: 'right-top', // 'right-top' - 'right-bottom' - 'left-top' - 'left-bottom' - 'center-top' - 'center-bottom' - 'center-center'
  distance: '10px',
  opacity: 1,
  borderRadius: '5px',
  rtl: false,
  timeout: 3000,
  messageMaxLength: 110,
  backOverlay: false,
  backOverlayColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)',
  plainText: true,
  showOnlyTheLastOne: false,
  clickToClose: false,
  pauseOnHover: true,

  ID: 'NotiflixNotify',
  className: 'notiflix-notify',
  zindex: 4001,
  fontFamily: 'Quicksand',
  fontSize: '13px',
  cssAnimation: true,
  cssAnimationDuration: 400,
  cssAnimationStyle: 'fade', // 'fade' - 'zoom' - 'from-right' - 'from-top' - 'from-bottom' - 'from-left'
  closeButton: false,
  useIcon: true,
  useFontAwesome: false,
  fontAwesomeIconStyle: 'basic', // 'basic' - 'shadow'
  fontAwesomeIconSize: '34px',

  success: {
    background: '#32c682',
    textColor: '#fff',
    childClassName: 'notiflix-notify-success',
    notiflixIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    fontAwesomeClassName: 'fas fa-check-circle',
    fontAwesomeIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(50,198,130,0.2)',
  },

  failure: {
    background: '#ff5549',
    textColor: '#fff',
    childClassName: 'notiflix-notify-failure',
    notiflixIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    fontAwesomeClassName: 'fas fa-times-circle',
    fontAwesomeIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(255,85,73,0.2)',
  },

  warning: {
    background: '#eebf31',
    textColor: '#fff',
    childClassName: 'notiflix-notify-warning',
    notiflixIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    fontAwesomeClassName: 'fas fa-exclamation-circle',
    fontAwesomeIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(238,191,49,0.2)',
  },

  info: {
    background: '#26c0d3',
    textColor: '#fff',
    childClassName: 'notiflix-notify-info',
    notiflixIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    fontAwesomeClassName: 'fas fa-info-circle',
    fontAwesomeIconColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.2)',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(38,192,211,0.2)',
  },
});

Notiflix Report Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Report.init({
  className: 'notiflix-report',
  width: '320px',
  backgroundColor: '#f8f8f8',
  borderRadius: '25px',
  rtl: false,
  zindex: 4002,
  backOverlay: true,
  backOverlayColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)',
  fontFamily: 'Quicksand',
  svgSize: '110px',
  plainText: true,
  titleFontSize: '16px',
  titleMaxLength: 34,
  messageFontSize: '13px',
  messageMaxLength: 400,
  buttonFontSize: '14px',
  buttonMaxLength: 34,
  cssAnimation: true,
  cssAnimationDuration: 360,
  cssAnimationStyle: 'fade', // 'fade' - 'zoom'

  success: {
    svgColor: '#32c682',
    titleColor: '#1e1e1e',
    messageColor: '#242424',
    buttonBackground: '#32c682',
    buttonColor: '#fff',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(50,198,130,0.2)',
  },

  failure: {
    svgColor: '#ff5549',
    titleColor: '#1e1e1e',
    messageColor: '#242424',
    buttonBackground: '#ff5549',
    buttonColor: '#fff',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(255,85,73,0.2)',
  },

  warning: {
    svgColor: '#eebf31',
    titleColor: '#1e1e1e',
    messageColor: '#242424',
    buttonBackground: '#eebf31',
    buttonColor: '#fff',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(238,191,49,0.2)',
  },

  info: {
    svgColor: '#26c0d3',
    titleColor: '#1e1e1e',
    messageColor: '#242424',
    buttonBackground: '#26c0d3',
    buttonColor: '#fff',
    backOverlayColor: 'rgba(38,192,211,0.2)',
  },
});

Notiflix Confirm Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Confirm.init({
  className: 'notiflix-confirm',
  width: '300px',
  zindex: 4003,
  position: 'center', // 'center' - 'center-top' - 'center-bottom' - 'right-top' - 'right-center' - 'right-bottom' - 'left-top' - 'left-center' - 'left-bottom'
  distance: '10px',
  backgroundColor: '#f8f8f8',
  borderRadius: '25px',
  backOverlay: true,
  backOverlayColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.5)',
  rtl: false,
  fontFamily: 'Quicksand',
  cssAnimation: true,
  cssAnimationDuration: 300,
  cssAnimationStyle: 'fade', // 'zoom' - 'fade'
  plainText: true,

  titleColor: '#32c682',
  titleFontSize: '16px',
  titleMaxLength: 34,

  messageColor: '#1e1e1e',
  messageFontSize: '14px',
  messageMaxLength: 110,

  buttonsFontSize: '15px',
  buttonsMaxLength: 34,
  okButtonColor: '#f8f8f8',
  okButtonBackground: '#32c682',
  cancelButtonColor: '#f8f8f8',
  cancelButtonBackground: '#a9a9a9',
});

Notiflix Loading Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Loading.init({
  className: 'notiflix-loading',
  zindex: 4000,
  backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0,0.8)',
  rtl: false,
  fontFamily: 'Quicksand',
  cssAnimation: true,
  cssAnimationDuration: 400,
  clickToClose: false,
  customSvgUrl: null,
  customSvgCode: null,
  svgSize: '80px',
  svgColor: '#32c682',
  messageID: 'NotiflixLoadingMessage',
  messageFontSize: '15px',
  messageMaxLength: 34,
  messageColor: '#dcdcdc',
});

Notiflix Block Module: Default Options

Notiflix.Block.init({
  querySelectorLimit: 200,
  className: 'notiflix-block',
  position: 'absolute',
  zindex: 1000,
  backgroundColor: 'rgba(255,255,255,0.9)',
  rtl: false,
  fontFamily: 'Quicksand',
  cssAnimation: true,
  cssAnimationDuration: 300,
  svgSize: '45px',
  svgColor: '#383838',
  messageFontSize: '14px',
  messageMaxLength: 34,
  messageColor: '#383838',
});

Copyright © 2019 - 2022 Notiflix

License

MIT license - https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

sweetalert2A beautiful, responsive, highly customizable and accessible (WAI-ARIA) replacement for JavaScript's popup boxes. Zero dependencies.
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
409K
User Rating
4.8/ 5
39
Top Feedback
9Great Documentation
7Highly Customizable
6Easy to Use
sol
soloalertA customizable lightweight Alert Library with Material UI and awesome features.
GitHub Stars
17
Weekly Downloads
52
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
toastrSimple javascript toast notifications
GitHub Stars
11K
Weekly Downloads
180K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
8
Top Feedback
3Easy to Use
2Great Documentation
2Performant
not
notie🔔 a clean and simple notification, input, and selection suite for javascript, with no dependencies
GitHub Stars
6K
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
ale
alertifyjsA javascript framework for developing pretty browser dialogs and notifications.
GitHub Stars
2K
Weekly Downloads
59K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
@syncfusion/ej2-notificationsSyncfusion JavaScript UI controls library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight HTML5 UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
286
Weekly Downloads
8K
See 12 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial