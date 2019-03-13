Notifier

A simple node.js module to handle all the application level notifications (apple push notifications, mails and facebook posts)

Installation

$ npm install notifier

or include it in package.json

NOTE: Sending emails is disabled in 'development' and 'test' environment. (instead it will log to console)

Usage

var notifier = new Notifier({ service : 'postmark' APN : true , email : true , tplType : 'ejs' , actions : [ 'comment' , 'like' ], tplPath : require ( 'path' ).resolve(__dirname, './templates' ), key : 'SERVICE_KEY' , sendgridUser : 'SENDGRID_USER' , parseAppId : 'APP_ID' , parseApiKey : 'MASTER_KEY' }); var comment = { to : 'Tom' , from : 'Harry' }; var options = { to : 'tom@madhums.me' , subject : 'Harry says Hi to you' , from : 'harry@madhums.me' , locals : comment }; notifier.use({ parseChannels : [ 'USER_5093a266180b779762000005' ] }); notifier.send( 'comment' , options, function ( err ) { if (err) return console .log(err); console .log( 'Successfully sent Notifiaction!' ); });

If you want to use a different templating engine like ejs or something else then just override the processTemplate method. And don't forget to use the tplType config option

For example

Notifier.prototype.processTemplate = function ( tplPath, locals ) { var ejs = require ( 'ejs' ) locals.filename = tplPath var tpl = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync(tplPath, 'utf8' ) return ejs.render(tpl, locals) }

Tests

$ npm test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Madhusudhan Srinivasa < madhums8@gmail.com >

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.