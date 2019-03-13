openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
not

notifier

by Madhu
0.2.0 (see all)

A simple node.js module to handle all the application level notifications (apple push notifications and mails)

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

539

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Notifier

A simple node.js module to handle all the application level notifications (apple push notifications, mails and facebook posts)

Installation

$ npm install notifier

or include it in package.json

NOTE: Sending emails is disabled in 'development' and 'test' environment. (instead it will log to console)

Usage

var notifier = new Notifier({
  service: 'postmark' // or 'sendgrid'
  APN: true,
  email: true,
  tplType: 'ejs', // if you want to use ejs as templating system
  actions: ['comment', 'like'],
  tplPath: require('path').resolve(__dirname, './templates'),
  key: 'SERVICE_KEY',
  sendgridUser: 'SENDGRID_USER',
  parseAppId: 'APP_ID',
  parseApiKey: 'MASTER_KEY'
});

var comment = {
  to: 'Tom',
  from: 'Harry'
};

var options = {
  to: 'tom@madhums.me',
  subject: 'Harry says Hi to you',
  from: 'harry@madhums.me',
  locals: comment // should be the object containing the objects used in the templates
};

notifier.use({
  parseChannels: ['USER_5093a266180b779762000005']
});

// OR
// options.parseChannels = ['USER_5093a266180b779762000005']

notifier.send('comment', options, function (err) {
  if (err) return console.log(err);
  console.log('Successfully sent Notifiaction!');
});

If you want to use a different templating engine like ejs or something else then just override the processTemplate method. And don't forget to use the tplType config option

For example

Notifier.prototype.processTemplate = function (tplPath, locals) {
  var ejs = require('ejs')
  locals.filename = tplPath

  var tpl = require('fs').readFileSync(tplPath, 'utf8')

  return ejs.render(tpl, locals)
}

Tests

$ npm test

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2013 Madhusudhan Srinivasa < madhums8@gmail.com >

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial