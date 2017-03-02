openbase logo
by Matt Williams
1.0.4 (see all)

Favicon Notifications / Alerts

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

940

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Notificon :: Client-side favicon notifications.

Notificon is a BSD licensed javascript class for providing client-side favicon notifications. Instead of requiring a number of favicons be created and served up to the client, you can specify a label and a favicon (default being the current favicon) and it will generate a favicon notification.

Example is available here

Browser Support

Due to browser limitations, Favicons can only be changed post-render in Chrome 6+ and Firefox 2+ and Opera. Other browsers are currently unsupported. Favicons must be served from the same domain due to browser security restrictions!

Basic Usage

1) Include the notificon.js in your page 2) Call Notificon(12) to overlay the number 12 on your favicon.

Advance Usage

Notificon can take 2 parameters - Notificon(label, options) where label is the text to overlay, and options can contain: favicon: the url of a 16x16 favicon (default current favicon) color: Color of the text (default #000000) stroke: Stroke/outline colour (default rgba(255,255,255,0.85))

An empty label will clear your favicon to its original state. e.g. Notificon();

Favicon_url defaults to your primary favicon (if specified in head, or with fallback to /favicon.ico)

Ender

Notificon is published as an ender package via NPM. Build ender with 'notificon' and use in the browser using the $ syntax: $.notificon(label, options)

