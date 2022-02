What is notification.js

notification.js is a shim/polyfill for the Notifications API, as a shim it adopts alternate approaches to draw a user attention back to a window/tab.

Demo http://adodson.com/notification.js/

Install

bower install notify

Contribute

If you think you know something i dont, please tell me i'd appreciate any help/feed back.

License (MIT)

You are free to use and/or modify the content of this library for personal or commercial use and free of charge. However it comes with absolutly no warranty.